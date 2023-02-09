More words? No thanks: Reactions to Twitter’s 4,000-character limit

There have been spontaneous and surprising reactions to Twitter’s increase in word limit, making it upto 4000. And it seems like netizens haven’t appreciated the Elon Musk led social media company’s move.

“No way I am reading a 4,000-character tweet”, Twitter users are reacting to the platform allowing a section of subscribers to send out giant-sized tweets.

Twitter has permitted that perk to the subscribers of Twitter Blue in the United States. The service costs $8 per month after the monetisation of Twitter’s blue badge followed by Musk’s acquisition.

The day when Twitter launched the 4,000-character update, thousands of users encountered trouble on the app. Several users were not able to tweet, others couldn’t follow accounts or send direct messages.

While Twitter soon responded that it was addressing the glitch, it also put out a lengthy tweet of its own to announce the new feature. “Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? we know that lots of you do,” it said.

If a person or account you follow uses the feature, the tweet in your timeline will have a “show more” button to keep it from occupying your entire screen.

The new post format, which now permits for tweets more than 14 times longer than the current 280-character limit, isn’t actually a surprise. Elon Musk has been suggesting at plans to increase the tweet character limit to 4,000 for months now. In response to a December 2022 tweet from @AllanObare4 asking, “Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?,” the billionaire simply responded, “Yes.”

Right now, there are a few limitations to the feature (besides that it’s behind a paywall). If a tweet is over the standard 280 characters, you can’t save it as a draft or schedule it for later. Although, most other normal features are likely to work as usual — one can add hashtags or pictures, and non-Blue subscribers will still be able to interact with such lengthy posts as normal.



Blue subscribers will get the ability to quote retweet and reply with 4,000 characters.