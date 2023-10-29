Morgan Stanley Awards $20 Million Bonuses to New CEO Ted Pick and Two Top Executives

Morgan Stanley has confirmed that its newly appointed CEO, Ted Pick, along with two other top contenders for the position, have been awarded one-time bonuses totaling $20 million each, as disclosed in a filing released on Friday. These performance-linked stock awards have been granted to Ted Pick, Co-President Andy Saperstein, and incoming Co-President Dan Simkowitz. The valuation of these bonuses was determined based on the current market price of the bank’s stock, and they are slated to vest in 2027.

Earlier this week, Ted Pick emerged as the victor in the competition to succeed the long-serving CEO, James Gorman, beginning his tenure on January 1. In his new role, Pick has committed to adhering to Morgan Stanley’s established strategy, even as the bank faces the challenges posed by a slowdown in deal-making and an uncertain economic landscape.

David Pick, a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience at Morgan Stanley, has been entrusted with the leadership of the institutional securities unit at the renowned financial institution. This division is home to Morgan Stanley’s formidable investment banking and trading operations, which play a pivotal role in the world of high finance.

David Pick’s illustrious journey within the Morgan Stanley family is a testament to his dedication and expertise. He embarked on his career with the bank, starting at the ground level and gradually ascending through the ranks. Over the years, he has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience, overseeing various critical areas such as trading, equity capital markets, and fixed income. His outstanding leadership and deep understanding of these sectors make him a respected figure in the financial industry.

Meanwhile, as we look ahead to the coming year, the organization is set to witness another significant transition. Effective January 1st, Lisa Saperstein, a distinguished professional in her own right, will take on the important role of overseeing wealth and investment management at Morgan Stanley. With her 56 years of age comes a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the world of finance. Her expertise and leadership are expected to bring new vigor and insights to the wealth and investment management division.

Additionally, Steven Simkowitz, aged 57, is poised to assume the role previously held by David Pick in the institutional securities unit. Mr. Simkowitz, who has previously led the investment management division, brings a valuable perspective and leadership style to his new role. His extensive background in investment management positions him as an ideal candidate to continue the unit’s strong performance.

These transitions within the leadership of Morgan Stanley signal the company’s commitment to maintaining its excellence and staying at the forefront of the financial industry. With these distinguished individuals at the helm of their respective divisions, the company is well-positioned to continue its legacy of success in the world of finance.

Unselected Wall Street CEO candidates usually don’t stick around, but the bonuses offered at Morgan Stanley defy this convention. Pick referred to Saperstein and Simkowitz as “great friends” in an interview with Reuters, and outgoing CEO Gorman spoke highly of all three executives.

Wells Fargo’s Mike Mayo mentioned in a recent note that CEO changes can lead to other management changes and potential turnover. Gorman will take on the role of executive chairman and could remain for up to a year to assist with Pick’s transition.

Gorman assumed the position of CEO in January 2010, the same time as Brian Moynihan at Bank of America. These two executives, along with Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, successfully guided their respective firms through the aftermath of the financial crisis.

During his tenure as CEO since 2010, Gorman has significantly reshaped Morgan Stanley by establishing it as a powerhouse in wealth management and executing transformative acquisitions, such as broker E*Trade and asset manager Eaton Vance.