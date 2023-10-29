Twitter Introduces Video Calling Feature, Allowing Strangers to Initiate Calls

Twitter has unveiled an exciting new addition to its platform: video calling, a feature that Elon Musk, the visionary behind the social media giant’s transformation into “X,” has eagerly hinted at for the past year. This video calling capability is a pivotal part of Musk’s grand vision to evolve Twitter into the “everything app,” a multifaceted platform offering a diverse range of functionalities. With this innovative feature now officially launching, Twitter users can experience seamless video calls, opening up exciting possibilities for enhanced communication and interaction within the platform.

Currently, the functionality of making video calls is exclusively available within the iOS application, and its availability seems to be progressively expanding. It’s noteworthy that this feature is activated by default.

The system operates in such a way that all user accounts have the potential to receive video calls from accounts that they follow or accounts associated with individuals whose contact details are stored in their address book. In order to initiate a video call to someone, there is a prerequisite that the recipient must have previously sent at least one direct message to the caller’s account.

Enhancing User Experience through Secure Video Calling on iOS App

This feature’s gradual rollout on the iOS app underscores the platform’s commitment to providing a seamless and secure communication experience for its users. It’s worth noting that the default activation of video calls ensures that users can easily engage with this feature as soon as it becomes available to them. Furthermore, the account interaction system establishes a two-way connection, where video calls can be received from both the following accounts and those belonging to individuals in the user’s contact list. This not only simplifies the calling process but also enhances user engagement and communication on the platform.

To facilitate the process of making video calls, the requirement of having exchanged at least one direct message prior to initiating a call adds an extra layer of assurance. This measure ensures that the platform maintains a degree of familiarity and security, as users are more likely to interact with individuals they have previously communicated with. This user-centric approach emphasizes the platform’s dedication to maintaining a safe and comfortable environment for its community.

The introduction of video calls on the iOS app and the manner in which they are implemented reflect the platform’s commitment to enhancing the user experience by providing a feature that is both user-friendly and secure. The default activation, combined with the account interaction system and the prerequisite for prior communication, underscores the platform’s focus on creating a cohesive and safe communication environment.

Enhanced Calling Preferences on Twitter

Users have been granted greater control over their calling preferences on the popular social media platform. This new feature allows individuals to either disable it entirely or specify who has the privilege of making calls to them. Within the direct message settings, users now have the option to deactivate calls completely, or they can configure it to receive calls exclusively from individuals listed in their address book, those they are following, or all users who have achieved “verified” status.

It’s important to mention that the ability to make phone calls is a premium feature restricted to subscribers of Twitter’s monthly subscription service, formerly known as Twitter Blue. This premium subscription service provides a range of enhanced features and privileges, including this one.

To initiate a call, users can start a conversation with someone through the Direct Message (DM) menu. If the calling feature is enabled, a phone icon will become visible within the direct message conversation. By selecting “audio” or “video,” users can commence the corresponding type of call with their contact.

When a call is incoming, users will receive a notification to alert them, ensuring they are aware of the incoming call. If they are unable to answer the call in time, they will also receive another notification indicating that they missed the call. This feature aims to enhance communication options on the platform and cater to the diverse preferences of its users.