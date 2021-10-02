Most searched word on Microsoft’s Bing- “Google”, says Google

There is no doubt about the fact that Google is one of the most popular search engines in the world. Google started the search engine legacy that gave the company its name in the technology world. Rivals like Microsoft’s Bing search engine is well-known but people simply prefer to use Google for all their searches. It is a fact that has remained this way for a very long time and it is not likely to change anytime soon. It is Google that we are talking about here!

Having said that, in recent reports, Google has made a claim before the court that “Google” is the most searched word on rival Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

The claim was made against a USD 5 billion fine from the European Union for exploiting its market power and engaging in a monopoly in the industry. As mentioned in a report by BBC, Google is potentially involved in abusing Android’s success in the smartphone market by making Google the default search engine. However, it is only obvious that if a company is selling its Operating System, it will include its software products along with it. Google’s Android Operating System in smartphones is an open-source OS unlike Apple’s iOS, which means third-party developers are free to make any changes in the look and feel of Android to make it unique for their brand.

Just like Samsung ships its smartphones with its custom skin on Android OS, to make it look much like a “Samsung Smartphone”, other brands are free to experiment as well. So, this claim by the European Union respectfully makes no sense.

Anyways, Google says that it is simply because its search engine is popular, that is why it is the most searched word on rival Microsoft Bing’s search engine. Lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid mentioned to the European General Court that the company has submitted evidence that the most common searched query on Bing is ‘Google’, as reported by Bloomberg. Google advocates that this is simply because people choose Google over Bing, and not because they are forced to use Google.

In my opinion that resonates with thousands of other users out there, Google is the best search engine and Android has created more options and choices for its users than any other Operating System. People choose to use Google over Bing and the search engine’s popularity does not mean that the company needs to pay a fine on it.

