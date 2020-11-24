CB Insights is a business analytics platform with a global database that provides information and data on private companies and keeps an eye on their investment and funding activities. According to the data collected by this private equity company, there are currently more than 500 start-ups that have become Unicorn Club members, i.e. valued at $1 billion or more, as of November 2020.
To call it out blunt, Chinese Artificial Intelligence Company, Bytedance- the parent company of short video making platform, TikTok is ranked number 1 in the list of top 10 most valued companies in the world with the venture valued at over USD 140 billion.
It is no surprise to say that according to the data collected by CB Insights, USA and China are dominating the list with most companies emerging from their homelands. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the world economies at large and this year, the list had to be re-evaluated and reshuffled.
Here is the list of Top 10 most valued start-ups in the world as of November 2020.
RANK 10: DOORDASH
DoorDash Inc. is an on-demand prepared food delivery start-up based out of America.
Founded: 2013
Country of Origin: United States of America
Founders: Stanley Tang, Tony Xu, Evan Moore, Andy Fang
Valuation: USD 16 billion
RANK 9: PAYTM (ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS)
Paytm is a financial-technology company and e-commerce payment platform, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.
Founded: 2010
Country of Origin: India
Founders: Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Valuation: USD 16 billion
RANK 8: EPIC GAMES
Epic Games Inc. is a software developer, publisher, and Video Games developer based in North Carolina. Fortnite is one of the most popular games created by the company.
Founded: 1991
Country of Origin: United States of America
Founders: Mark Rein, Tim Sweeney
Valuation: USD 17 billion
RANK 7: INSTACART
InstaCart is a grocery delivery and pick-up service provider in Canada and the United States.
Founded: 2012
Country of Origin: United States of America
Founders: Brandon Leonardo, Apoorva Mehta, Max Mullen
Valuation: USD 18 billion
RANK 6: KUAISHOU
Kuaishou is a China-based video-sharing mobile platform which is developed by Beijing Kuaishou Technology Company Ltd.
Founded: 2011
Country of Origin: China
Founders: Sa Hua, Cheng Yixiao
Valuation: USD 18 billion
RANK 5:AIRBNB
Airbnb is an online rental marketplace company that offers arrangements for homestays and lodging or any type of tourism accommodation purpose.
Founded: 2008
Country of Origin: United States of America
Founders: Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, Joe Gebbia
Valuation: USD 18 billion
RANK 4:STRIPE
Stripe is a financial technology and Software as a Company (SaaS) start-up that primarily offers payment processing software and interface for e-commerce websites and mobile apps.
Founded: 2010
Country of Origin: United States of America
Founders: John Collison, Patrick Collison
Valuation: USD 36 billion
RANK 3: SpaceX
SpaceX stands for Space Exploration Technologies Corporation. The company manufactures aerospace technology and is also a space transportation service company.
Founded: 2002
Country of Origin: United States of America
Founders: Elon Musk
Valuation: USD 46 billion
RANK 2: DIDI CHUXING
DiDi Chuxing is Chinese vehicle for Hire Company with over 600 million users.
Founded: 2012
Country of Origin: China
Founders: Wu Rui, Cheng Wei, Zhang Bo
Valuation: USD 62 billion
RANK 1: BYTEDANCE
ByteDance is a multinational Internet Technology company which is also the parent company of short-video sharing platform, TikTok.
Founded: 2012
Country of Origin: China
Founders: Zhang Yiming
Valuation: USD 140 billion