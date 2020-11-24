CB Insights is a business analytics platform with a global database that provides information and data on private companies and keeps an eye on their investment and funding activities. According to the data collected by this private equity company, there are currently more than 500 start-ups that have become Unicorn Club members, i.e. valued at $1 billion or more, as of November 2020.

To call it out blunt, Chinese Artificial Intelligence Company, Bytedance- the parent company of short video making platform, TikTok is ranked number 1 in the list of top 10 most valued companies in the world with the venture valued at over USD 140 billion.

It is no surprise to say that according to the data collected by CB Insights, USA and China are dominating the list with most companies emerging from their homelands. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the world economies at large and this year, the list had to be re-evaluated and reshuffled.

Here is the list of Top 10 most valued start-ups in the world as of November 2020.

RANK 10: DOORDASH

DoorDash Inc. is an on-demand prepared food delivery start-up based out of America.

Founded: 2013

Country of Origin: United States of America

Founders: Stanley Tang, Tony Xu, Evan Moore, Andy Fang

Valuation: USD 16 billion

RANK 9: PAYTM (ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS)

Paytm is a financial-technology company and e-commerce payment platform, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Founded: 2010

Country of Origin: India

Founders: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Valuation: USD 16 billion

RANK 8: EPIC GAMES

Epic Games Inc. is a software developer, publisher, and Video Games developer based in North Carolina. Fortnite is one of the most popular games created by the company.

Founded: 1991

Country of Origin: United States of America

Founders: Mark Rein, Tim Sweeney

Valuation: USD 17 billion

RANK 7: INSTACART

InstaCart is a grocery delivery and pick-up service provider in Canada and the United States.

Founded: 2012

Country of Origin: United States of America

Founders: Brandon Leonardo, Apoorva Mehta, Max Mullen

Valuation: USD 18 billion

RANK 6: KUAISHOU

Kuaishou is a China-based video-sharing mobile platform which is developed by Beijing Kuaishou Technology Company Ltd.

Founded: 2011

Country of Origin: China

Founders: Sa Hua, Cheng Yixiao

Valuation: USD 18 billion

RANK 5:AIRBNB

Airbnb is an online rental marketplace company that offers arrangements for homestays and lodging or any type of tourism accommodation purpose.

Founded: 2008

Country of Origin: United States of America

Founders: Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, Joe Gebbia

Valuation: USD 18 billion

RANK 4:STRIPE

Stripe is a financial technology and Software as a Company (SaaS) start-up that primarily offers payment processing software and interface for e-commerce websites and mobile apps.

Founded: 2010

Country of Origin: United States of America

Founders: John Collison, Patrick Collison

Valuation: USD 36 billion

RANK 3: SpaceX

SpaceX stands for Space Exploration Technologies Corporation. The company manufactures aerospace technology and is also a space transportation service company.

Founded: 2002

Country of Origin: United States of America

Founders: Elon Musk

Valuation: USD 46 billion

RANK 2: DIDI CHUXING

DiDi Chuxing is Chinese vehicle for Hire Company with over 600 million users.

Founded: 2012

Country of Origin: China

Founders: Wu Rui, Cheng Wei, Zhang Bo

Valuation: USD 62 billion

RANK 1: BYTEDANCE

ByteDance is a multinational Internet Technology company which is also the parent company of short-video sharing platform, TikTok.

Founded: 2012

Country of Origin: China

Founders: Zhang Yiming

Valuation: USD 140 billion