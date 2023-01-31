Moto Edge 40 Pro – The next flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Chinese giant, Motorola is said to launch its new flagship this year, which will be the new flagship, Moto Edge 40 Pro. Talking more about this flagship phone, as of now we have updates that claim that this smartphone will be the rebranded version of the already existing Moto X40 smartphone which made its way to release back in 2022 in the Chinese smartphone market.

So, how does this Moto X40 related to the Moto Edge 40 Pro smartphone? Well, to answer all of that questions, here we have got you covered with all the updates you need to know about this new smartphone flagship.

Moto Edge 40 Pro – Expected Specification and Feature

Speaking more specifically about this new flagship device, the Moto Edge 40 Pro will have a fresh set of high-end capabilities built right in. Speaking more specifically about this smartphone, it has been stated that we will witness all of the quality specifications and features that will be offered at a competitive price.

Speaking more specifically about this smartphone, recent leaks and speculations indicate that it will offer a fantastic selection of features. Through the tweet below, you can receive a brief overview of the smartphone’s features and specifications:

Moto Edge 40 Pro 6.67" FHD+ 3D Curved OLED Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

50MP OIS + 50MP Wide Angle + 12MP Telephoto

60MP front

4600mAh battery, 125W wired, 15W wireless charging.

in-display F-S

Android 13 12+256GB: EUR 850 (Via:https://t.co/KWmwA1VC1e)#Motorola #MotoEdge40Pro pic.twitter.com/slAngpY4GO — Piyush Bhasarkar (@TechKard) January 28, 2023

Speaking more specifically about this smartphone, we can see that it comes in two distinct color options: Black and Blue. Then, if we turn to the front side, we can see a larger, curved 3D screen that is surrounded by a metal frame.

Additionally, you will receive a back made of frosted glass, which will give it a more expensive appearance. Next, let’s talk about the camera. The smartphone will have a trio-housed arrangement on the back, and a larger 60MP sensor will be built into the front. Regarding the rear camera configuration, you will receive a 50MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and more.

Speaking of the display, the smartphone will have a larger 6.67-inch panel with a curved OLED and compatibility for a maximum resolution of up to Full HD+ quality. Additionally, the smartphone does enable a quicker refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Edge 40 Pro might only be available in single storage option

12GB + 256GB

Launch date – Feb or First week of March pic.twitter.com/7gml6Ev6m1 — MotoFanboy (@FanboyMoto) January 28, 2023

Talking about the battery capacity, the smartphone will be coming with a bigger 4,600mAh battery which can be charged with a faster-wired charging of up to 125W. Also, you get support for wireless charging of up to 15W. Also, you will be getting a faster storage of up to 256GB in space and then you will also getting a faster RAM of up to 12GB.