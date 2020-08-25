Moto G9 play launched in Germany with subpar specs at €169

Motorola that was once well-known for leading the smartphone market with latest specs is now nothing more than a sub-par brand. Recently, it has launched the Moto G9 in India at Rs 11,499 which went global as the Moto G9 Play and launched in Germany at €169.

Moto G9 Play specifications

The Moto G9 Play comes with a Qualcomm snapdragon 662 chip, 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. For reference, the Moto G8 came with the snapdragon 665. On the display front, the device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD TFT notch display, and runs on a massive 5000 mAh battery with 20W charging speeds.

The optics of the device is also nothing to boast about. It comes with a primary 48 MP camera, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro. The device also comes with a dedicated google assistant button and stock android on board.

Comparision to other devices at this price

Considering Moto is owned by Lenovo now, which is a Chinese brand, Moto also becomes a Chinese brand. So, it is fair to compare the Moto G9 play with the Chinese offerings from this price segment. Here we will compare the device to Redmi Note 9 and Realme 5i.

Display

The Moto G9 Play and the Realme 5i comes with an HD+ resolution while the Redmi Note 9 comes with a Full-HD+ display.

Processor

The Moto G9 Play has a snapdragon 662 whereas for almost the same price Realme 5i and the Redmi note 9 provides snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio G85 respectively.

Camera

All the devices Motorola G9 play, Realme 5i and Redmi Note 9 come with capable main cameras according to the price. But while the former has a limited 2 MP sets of depth and macro cameras, the latter two has an 8 Mp wide-angle camera too.

Consiedring that all these devices come almost at the same price, we can see how disappointing the Motorola G9 Play is. Let’s see when Motorola makes a comeback with its value for money devices, that its fans will be proud of. Because at this point, it feels like it isn’t even trying.

If you want more such comparisons do let us know in the comments below. Like and share with your friends if you enjoyed our content.