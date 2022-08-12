Moto X30 Pro launched with featuring world’s first ever smartphone with 200MP camera sensor

Finally after a lot of wait and hype! Motorola has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Motor X30 Pro. The smartphone was launched alongside with the new flagship foldable, Moto Razr 2022.

However, Motorola has putten up history by launching the first-ever smartphone to the public featuring a bigger 200MP camera sensor on board. Here is what we know so far:

What does it feature?

Getting to the feature sides of the Moto X30 Pro smartphone. The main highlights were given to the camera department where as we mentioned the smartphone comes with a bigger 200MP sensor developed by Samsung and was launched in the previous year.

This new sensor comes in the size of 1/1.22 inches and 2.56µm pixel size. The smartphone will be taking stunning pictures with the help of a 16-in-1 binning process. The smartphone will also get great video capability features making it record 8K resolution video in 30FPS.

This smartphone also gets an ultra-wide angle sensor coming with 117 degrees Field of View and also with the ultra-wide sensor and main sensor you will also get to see a 12MP telephoto lens getting 2x optical zoom capabilities too.

Now getting to the display side, the smartphone comes with curved glass in the front with Gorilla Glass 5 protection too.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch bigger screen which comes with the support for FULL HD+ resolution and comes with the support for faster 144Hz refresh rate support too. The smartphone has an OLED screen, and comes with 100% of DCI-P3 color gamut and also HDR10+ support too.

On the processor side, the smartphone will be getting the latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 SoC, and some cooling features including an 11-dimensional VC cooling system are also embedded here.

Coupled with a faster processor, you will also get to see a faster 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and also faster UFS3.1 storage coming with a storage capacity of 512GB.

On the battery side, you will be getting to a bigger 4,610 mAh battery with the support for 125W faster wired charging and 50W wireless charging and also 10W of reverse wireless charging support too.

Pricing of this foldable

This new Moto X30 Pro price starts from CNY 3.699 which converted to dollars will be $548 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Then there is a mid variant with 12GB of Ram and 256Gb of Internal storage comes for the price of CNY 4,199 which translated to USD will be $622.

And at last, you will also see a top variant which will be coming with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for a price tag of CNY 4,499 which converted to USD will be $666.