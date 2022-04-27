Motorola announces its Moto Edge 30 smartphone powered with Snapdragon 778G+ chipset

Following the release of its flagship Moto Edge X30 in China and India late last year, Motorola has now officially confirmed the release of the vanilla Moto Edge 30, which will be a toned-down variant of its older sister with a Snapdragon 700-series CPU, 144Hz display, and other features.

What does Moto Edge 30 series feature?

In many aspects, the Moto Edge 30 is comparable to the Moto Edge 30 Pro. However, owing to the device’s cheaper pricing, which is nearly half the price of the Edge 30 Pro, Motorola had to make certain compromises. So, instead of the 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display seen on the Edge 30 Pro, the vanilla model has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. However, the 10-bit panel will continue to support the 144Hz frame rate, DCI P3 color gamut, and HDR10+.

A 32MP selfie camera with pixel-binning technology is located on the front of the device. The gadget has a triple-camera arrangement on the rear, which includes a primary 50MP lens with All-Pixel AF and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP depth sensor. Portrait mode, Dual-Capture, Super Slow Motion, Face Beauty, and more features will be available for testing.

Unlike the Edge 30 Pro, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the Moto Edge 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which debuted as an overclocked edition of last year’s SD 778 5G chipset. It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, but there is no room for extension. Unfortunately, the gadget does not include a 3.5mm audio port.

In terms of battery capacity, the Edge 30 has a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, which is much less than the 4,800mAh battery found in the Pro model. The smartphone also supports Motorola’s “Ready For” function, which allows users to mirror their phone screen to an external device.

Aside from them, the Moto Edge 30 supports dual-SIM and 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and other features. In fact, Motorola says that it is the thinnest 5G smartphone on the market, with a thickness of 6.79mm.

The gadget is also IP52-rated for water and dust protection, and it runs a near-stock version of Android 12 with the company’s My UX 3.0 interface on top. It comes in three colour variants with a gradient finish (Meteor Grey, Aurora Green, and Supermoon Silver).

What’s the launched pricing for Moto Edge 30?

As previously stated, the Motorola Edge 30 is priced at €450. (around Rs 36,579). The gadget will be available in a variety of areas and nations, including Europe, India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Australia, in the near future.

