Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone is expected to launch on 11th of May

Sony recently teased the upcoming debut of its next-generation Xperia smartphone series. On May 11, Sony Xperia will hold a virtual event on its official YouTube website to showcase new smartphones.

It has not divulged the names or designs of any of the forthcoming smartphones that may be featured at this presentation. The focus on ‘One’ throughout the teaser film, on the other hand, might imply that the Xperia 1 IV (mark four) will be presented during this event.

To be more specific, neither the teaser image nor the tweet directly alludes to the Xperia 1 IV. The teaser video posted on the Sony Xperia YouTube account, on the other hand, reveals that the Xperia 1 IV will be the star of the show.

Previous iterations of the phone were introduced alongside the mid-range Xperia 10 model, so there’s a good probability the Xperia 10 IV will be covered as well.

As previously stated, Sony Xperia will host the event on May 11 at 4 p.m. JST (12:30pm IST). It teased the release of new Xperia smartphones with a teaser video on its official YouTube website. The business has not publicly shared any further details about future devices.

However, in recent months, there have been several rumours and leaks pointing to the fourth generation of Xperia smartphones. Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks has collaborated with GizNext to provide concept renderings of the Sony Xperia 1 IV. It appears to have a similar design to its predecessor, the Xperia 1 III.

This phone may have a 6.5-inch flat display with symmetrical top and bottom bezels. The USB Type-C connector is believed to be on the bottom, with the 3.5mm audio jack on top. Its triple rear camera system might include a telescopic sensor.

Hemmerstoffer also revealed concept renderings for the Sony Xperia 10 IV. This rumored smartphone is portrayed as having a 6-inch flat OLED display. It is said to include a triple back camera arrangement with an LED flash. The smartphone might feature flat sides and a fingerprint sensor on the side. The Xperia 10 IV may include stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio connector.

What else do we know so far

The Sony Xperia 1 IV, according to rumors, will include a 6.5-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 engine, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

It may possibly contain the same 50MP primary camera as the Google Pixel 6, as well as telephoto camera enhancements.

It may, however, be prohibitively pricey, with a speculated starting price of 8,999 yuan (approximately $1,415 / £1,085 / AU$1,895), making it even more expensive than the $1,199.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

