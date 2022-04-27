Asus officially launched its new BR1100 laptops powered with Intel Celeron chipset

After updating its ROG Strix and TUF laptops in India with the newest Intel and AMD components, Asus has now released two new low-cost laptops for students and youngsters.

In India, the new Asus BR1100 series includes two laptops, one of which is a 2-in-1 device. These are upgradeable to Windows 11, have a long battery life, and many privacy features.

What does Asus BR1100 Laptop features?

The Asus BR1100 series features two laptops, the BR1100CKA and the BR1100FKA, both which have included an 11.6-inch HD LED display and TUV Rheinland Eye Care certification. The BR1100CKA has a classic laptop-like form factor, whilst the BR1100FKA is a 2-in-1 device with a touch-enabled screen and pen capability.

Because the laptops are intended for youngsters, they are now MIL-STD-810 certified for drop resistance. On both versions, there is also a 3DNR webcam with an integrated privacy shutter. The 2-in-1 BR1100FKA, on the other hand, features an extra 13MP camera on the rear.

The BR1100 laptops are powered by a 10nm Intel Celeron N4500 CPU with a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz. They also include Intel UHD graphics, which provide adequate graphical performance.

In terms of memory, they have 4GB of DDR4 RAM and a 128GB PCIe 3.0 SSD (upgradable to 2TB), which is noteworthy given that most laptops in this market only have HDD or eMMC storage. A 42Whr battery is also included, which may provide up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

In terms of I/O ports, the Asus BR1100 models provide a variety of connectors and physical buttons. There includes a charging USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, an AC port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptops also include a real power button as well as volume rockers. Aside from this, the gadgets feature Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth version 4.2 wireless connection technologies.

Because to their repair-friendly design, the BR1100 laptops can also be opened rather simply. They are running Windows 10 Home. Both models, however, may be updated to the newest Windows 11 platform.

The new Asus laptops also have Copper Vapour Chamber cooling technology, AI noise-canceling technology with dual-array microphones for interruption-free video conversations, ASUS Antibacterial Guard, and other features.

What’s the pricing for Asus BR1100

In India, the Asus BR1100 laptops are reasonably priced. The standard BR1100CKA model costs Rs 24,999, while the 2-in-1 BR1100FKA costs Rs 29,999. They are now for sale on Flipkart.

