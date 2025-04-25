Google’s iron grip on the mobile ecosystem has once again come under scrutiny as testimony reveals the tech giant blocked Motorola from making Perplexity AI its default digital assistant on new smartphones.

During the remedy phase of Google’s antitrust trial, Perplexity’s Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko testified that despite mutual interest between Motorola and Perplexity, Google’s contractual restrictions prevented the smartphone maker from setting Perplexity AI as the default assistant.

“Motorola can’t get out of their Google obligations and so they are unable to change the default assistant on the device,” Shevelenko told Judge Amit Mehta. He described Google’s exclusivity agreements as putting a “gun to your head” for device makers who depend on Google’s revenue-sharing incentives.

AI Assistant Battles for Visibility Amidst Google’s Dominance

The testimony highlights how Google’s dominant position continues to create barriers for emerging AI competitors trying to gain a foothold in the mobile market.

Judge Mehta previously ruled that Google illegally monopolized the search market, and the court is now determining appropriate remedies.

Despite being blocked from default status, Perplexity has secured a compromise deal with Motorola. The AI assistant will be pre-installed on all new Motorola smartphones worldwide, with users receiving three free months of Perplexity Pro. However, Google’s Gemini will remain the default assistant, and Perplexity won’t appear on the home screen.

“This is still a significant win for us,” said a Perplexity spokesperson. “While we’re not the default, being pre-installed gives millions of users the chance to discover our AI assistant.”

The Perplexity app will be accessible through Motorola’s Moto AI ecosystem. Users can invoke it by typing “Ask Perplexity,” and the assistant will support various actions from sending emails and setting reminders to booking restaurant reservations.

The integration includes optimization for Motorola’s hardware, with special support for the external display on the Razr+ foldable model.

Shevelenko’s testimony revealed this isn’t an isolated case. Perplexity has faced similar challenges with other manufacturers, who fear jeopardizing their lucrative arrangements with Google. This pattern raises questions about whether Google’s dominance is stifling innovation in the rapidly evolving AI assistant market.

Tech analyst Maria Rodriguez explains the significance: “What we’re seeing is how Google’s search monopoly extends into the AI assistant space. New players like Perplexity can’t get fair access to consumers if device makers are contractually prevented from offering alternatives as defaults.”

The Department of Justice is pushing for remedies that could open up more opportunities for Google’s competitors. Proposals include limiting Google’s ability to enter exclusive agreements and requiring more transparent app installation processes that give users genuine choice.

The Motorola Partnership and the Quest for AI Integration

For Perplexity, the Motorola deal represents its first major smartphone distribution agreement, potentially introducing its AI assistant to millions of new users.

Industry sources report the company is in talks with other manufacturers, including Samsung, as it attempts to expand its reach despite Google’s restrictions.

“The mobile AI landscape is incredibly important for the future of search and digital assistance,” noted tech industry consultant James Chen. “If new competitors can’t get default placement because of Google’s contracts, we’ll see less innovation and fewer choices for consumers.”

As Judge Mehta considers remedies in the Google antitrust case, the Perplexity-Motorola situation demonstrates the real-world consequences of platform dominance.

While Google maintains that its contracts reflect standard business practices rather than anti-competitive behavior, critics argue that the current system makes it nearly impossible for emerging AI companies to compete on a level playing field.

For now, Motorola users will have Perplexity as an option—just not the default one. Whether this represents a stepping stone toward greater AI competition or simply reinforces Google’s control over the mobile ecosystem remains to be seen.