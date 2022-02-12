Motorola Edge 30 Pro tipped online with new leaked images

The Moto Edge X30 was declared official towards the end of 2021, however, the phone has yet to leave China. We’ve now seen leaked photographs of what might be the phone’s international version, which is set to be launched at the end of this month.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro new leaks

These images originate from well-known tipster Evan Blass, who tweeted a handful of images of what we’re assuming is the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. There’s also a video of the phone being used with a stylus while propped up with a folio cover.

One of the biggest differences between this international variant and the Moto Edge X30 we’ve already seen appears to be stylus support. It also pits the incoming smartphone against the recently released Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If that’s the Motorola Edge 30 Pro – originally reported to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – it appears to be identical to the phone that has already been shown off in China in most ways, including the triple-lens rear camera module on the back.

Leaked specifications for Motorola Edge 30 Pro

A 6.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage are expected. However, none of this is official as of yet, with this phone and several others set to be shown on February 24.

These devices will be crucial phones for the Lenovo-owned brand in 2022 since they are the successors of the Motorola Edge 20 and its variations. The Edge 30 Pro, with what appears to be an official smart folio cover and a pen, might be the most interesting tablet of the group.

Conclusion:

We’ve seen a few leaks and rumors about the Motorola Edge 30 series up to this point, so we’re not entirely in the dark about what Motorola could show off in a couple of weeks.

The high-end features of the Moto Edge X30 indicate that they will be mid-range and premium devices, rather than the value-for-money, budget food for which Motorola is arguably better known. Prices will most likely be graded accordingly.

We saw a regular, Lite, and Pro variant of the Edge 20, and it appears that the Edge 30 series will follow suit. However, as previously said, it appears that the Ultra moniker is being employed this time around (perhaps as a nod to Samsung).

It can be tough to keep track of Motorola’s many devices, as well as the various changes to names and specs that it makes in different areas, but everything should become clearer on February 24.

