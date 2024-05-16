Motorola has once again caught the spotlight with the launch of its latest smartphone, the Edge 50 Fusion. After making its global debut in April, the Edge 50 Fusion is now available in India, bringing a blend of powerful performance, stylish design, and competitive pricing. Priced starting at Rs 22,999, this new device is set to hit the market via Flipkart on May 22.

Let’s delve into the details and see what the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has to offer.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – Specification ans Features

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion boasts a striking design, available in three Pantone-curated colors: Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue, and Hot Pink. Each color variant offers a unique finish. The Marshmallow Blue and Hot Pink models come with a vegan leather cover, with the Hot Pink variant featuring a luxurious suede finish. Meanwhile, the Forest Blue variant sports a sleek PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) finish, adding a touch of elegance to the device.

At the front, the Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display. This display promises an immersive viewing experience with a 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1600 nits, ensuring vibrant and clear visuals even under direct sunlight. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, offering robust resistance against scratches and minor impacts.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the camera setup on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

The device features a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony LYTIA 700C) that delivers sharp and detailed images. Complementing this is a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP camera within a display punch-hole design, making it ideal for selfies and video calls.

Performance and Battery:

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC). This ensures smooth performance, efficient multitasking, and enhanced power management. The device is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, catering to different user needs.

One of the standout features of the Edge 50 Fusion is its battery life. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which should easily last a full day on a single charge. Additionally, it supports 68W wired charging, enabling users to quickly recharge their device and get back to their daily activities without long downtimes.

Software and Updates:

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, complemented by Motorola’s own Hello UI. This combination offers a clean and user-friendly interface, with additional features and customizations unique to Motorola devices. Importantly, Motorola has committed to providing three years of OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring the device remains up-to-date and secure for an extended period.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is competitively priced, starting at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting May 22.

As an added incentive, customers using ICICI Bank credit cards, debit cards, or opting for EMI transactions can avail of a Rs 2,000 discount, making this deal even more attractive.

Conclusion:

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion brings together an impressive array of features, from its powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and high-refresh-rate display to its versatile camera system and robust battery life. Its stylish design, available in unique color options and finishes, further enhances its appeal.

With competitive pricing and the promise of long-term software support, the Edge 50 Fusion is a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. As it becomes available on Flipkart from May 22, it’s worth keeping an eye on this device for its blend of performance, style, and value.