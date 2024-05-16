The anticipation surrounding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is building, with recent leaks shedding light on the firmware details and model numbers. As the South Korean tech giant gears up for what could be a major launch, let’s explore the latest information and what it means for Samsung fans in the EU and beyond.

A notable tipster, Tarun Vats, recently revealed intriguing details about the Galaxy S24 FE on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to Vats, a new test build of Samsung’s One UI, based on Android, has surfaced on the company’s firmware server.

This early glimpse into One UI suggests that Samsung is actively working on the software for the European variant of the Galaxy S24 FE.

Model Number Revelation: SM-S721B for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The leaked firmware build numbers are S721BXXU0AXE, S721BOXM0AXE3, and S721BXXU0AXE3, which correspond to the European model of the Galaxy S24 FE. Vats further claims that the model number for this variant will be SM-S721B.

This aligns with previous reports indicating multiple model numbers, including SM-S721B for Europe, SM-S721U for North America, SM-S721W for Korea, and SM-S721N for Canada and other regions.

Expected Launch Timeline for Galaxy S24 FE

Traditionally, Samsung’s Fan Edition (FE) devices have followed a distinct release schedule. However, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE might debut earlier than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE, which launched in October 2023.

While an exact date remains unclear, there’s speculation that Samsung might introduce the S24 FE alongside its new Galaxy Z series smartphones and next-generation Galaxy Watch models at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

The Galaxy S24 FE: Successor to the Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S24 FE is set to continue the legacy of the S23 FE, which was well-received for its balance of performance and affordability. The S23 FE featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the US and an Exynos 2200 chip in other regions, alongside a versatile camera setup and robust battery life.

Camera and Battery: What to Expect

If the Galaxy S24 FE follows its predecessor’s footsteps, we can expect a similarly impressive camera array. The S23 FE boasted a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Battery life was supported by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities. These features made the S23 FE a solid choice for photography enthusiasts and power users alike.

Potential Upgrades and Features: What’s New?

While specific details about the Galaxy S24 FE’s specifications remain under wraps, several potential upgrades could enhance its appeal. Given the competitive smartphone market, Samsung might introduce improvements in processing power, display technology, and software optimization. Enhanced camera features, faster charging options, and a more refined design could also be on the cards.

Conclusion: The Excitement Builds

As the leaks and rumors continue to circulate, the excitement for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE grows. The early appearance of firmware details and model numbers hints at a potential shift in Samsung’s release strategy, possibly bringing the launch date closer than anticipated.

For Samsung enthusiasts in the EU and other regions, the S24 FE promises to deliver an enticing blend of performance, innovation, and value.

While we await official confirmation and further details from Samsung, the Galaxy S24 FE’s anticipated debut is shaping up to be one of the year’s most exciting smartphone launches.

Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to the unveiling of this highly anticipated device.

