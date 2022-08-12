Motorola finally unveils Moto Razr 2022 Foldable

After so many hints and rumors floating around, finally, the all-new Moto Razr 2022 by Motorola has been unveiled. This new flagship foldable was unveiled by Motorola officially in China for the Chinese smartphone space.

Unlike previous Motor Razr this time Motorola has taken serious considerations with their foldable and by serious we mean by bringing the latest flagships specs and also bringing it for competitive pricing. Let’s have a look at this new foldable and see what it offers for us.

Features you get with Moto Razr 2022

As we mentioned, there are not many complaints about the specification side, unlike the previous Moto Razr which came with outdated specifications.

This time Motorola has increased its stakes to go with a premium-looking design by ditching its large chin and has added a bigger screen too.

There are a few improvements done by Motorola on the hinge too, as now the foldable comes with a “gapless folding design” which makes the Moto Razr 2022 capable enough to fold and make a teardrop shape in its closed position, and with this, they have also managed to minimize crease to a certain level too.

The screen here you get is a 6.7-inch OLED screen with the support for FULL HD+ resolution too. Also, you will get the support for a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ for a better viewing experience. This new foldable is now the only folding phone with the highest ever refresh rate support That’s now the end yet!

There you will also get an outer screen which is off 2.7-inches in size and it’s quite handy to use to check in notifications, make use of different widgets, see the weather forecast, use the camera and attend calls too.

Going to what it features inside! This was the part where many Moto fans got excited with the improved specification Motorola has come up with.

This time unlike the previous year’s Moto Razr which came with Snapdragon 765G which was the biggest downside for the premium it was launched for, this time you will be getting the powers of a flagship level chipset with the latest Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 5G SoC which is again coupled with faster 12GB of RAM and also you get enough storage of up to 512GB too.

On the battery compartment, yes there is a little downside because here you get a slightly smaller 3,500 mAh battery which will be bringing a small impact on the battery life.

Although it comes with a flagship chipset and many users who will mostly be using the secondary display and also it comes with 33W fast wired charging, we feel that won’t be much of an issue for normal users.

Finally, let’s have a look at the camera it comes with! Here Motorola has not compromised anything! As it comes with a great 50MP sensor with support for OIS.

This main sensor is coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor which is also capable enough to click macro shorts of objects at a 2.8cm distance. On the front, we get a 32MP selfie shooter.

What’s the price?

It’s quite clear that Motorola has gone up the limits to make the smartphone more attractive for the users, and with the pricing, there are no such changes too.

In China, the foldable got launched for CNY 5,999 which translated to USD will be $890 which of course undercut its’s main competitor Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.