In Interview with Dr Priyanka Goyat, Orthodontist, Cosmetologist and Co-Founder, Rejové Aligners

Excerpts of the interview with Dr Priyanka Goyat, Co-Founder of REJOVE Aligners, regarding the impact of the tech revolution in Orthodontic industry in India.

Q1) How are new age technologies such as AI, ML, etc revolutionizing the Orthodontic industry in India?

Technology has been a game changer for industries across the globe and orthodontics is, nonetheless. With the help of cutting-edge equipment coupled with new-age tech such as AI, ML etc., we are able to not only provide best-in-class services to our patients by effectively diagnosing their medical condition and evaluating the best treatment plan possible, but we are also able to provide them with a glimpse what they would exactly look like post the treatment by simulating treatment outcomes.

Apart from this adoption of nanorobotics has also played an integral role in revamping the entire scenario of orthodontics. With the help of nanorobotics-based intraoral scanners, we have been able to replace big oral trays with scanners which are not only easy to use but are also highly accurate and extremely low on times consumption. For instance, here at Rejove, we can scan the oral cavity of a patient within 60 seconds and with high accuracy of about 98%.

Q2) What are some of the new trends that have emerged within the orthodontic industry?

Over the past few years, there has been a significant surge in procedures related to orthodontics in India and this is further expected to grow in the coming years. Increased awareness around malocclusion, misaligned teeth and the resulting dental issues such as tooth decay, gum diseases, migraine, neck problems and changes in the dentofacial structures accompanied by growing demand for aesthetics, especially amongst the youngsters have been the key pillars behind the growth in demand for orthodontic treatments in India.

The adoption of new age technologies such as AI, ML, 3D printing, 3D scanning and nanorobotics etc are poised to further gain traction over the next few years. Increased adoption of 3D printing technology coupled with the growing demand for virtually discreet aligners amongst the youngsters as well as the elderly will further drive the demand for clear aligners.

Q3) Do you think technological innovation also brings some challenges? If yes, please explain.

Despite of all its perks, the increased adoption of technology does have a few shortcomings, especially when it comes to the orthodontic sector. One of the biggest drawbacks of adopting new technology is the considerable financial investment required to assure successful integration of the technology into the organization’s daily operations. The most of these investments in the orthodontic sector are often bootstrapped, which presents additional difficulties for the clinics and dentists involved. Similar to any other industry, the orthodontics sector has seen an increase in technology adoption, which is followed by ongoing skill development because it is essential that every employee of the clinic or organisation is familiar with the tools being used if it is to offer patients the best possible care. This raises operational costs even more.

Q4) How are Rejove Aligners different from the traditional metal braces?

With the vision of providing best in class treatment by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and experienced doctors, we at Rejove decided to kickstart the production of our in-house clear aligners ‘Rejove Aligners’. These next-gen clear aligners are professionally designed for advanced orthodontic treatment and can be used by individuals from any age group. These virtually discrete aligners are made up of premium quality biomaterial which further ensures that there are no health hazards associated with their use. As compared to the traditional metal braces, these aligners are practically invisible, there are no food restrictions associated with them and most importantly they have a shorter duration of time than conventional orthodontic treatment.

Q5) What are some of the factors that have impacted the increase in demand for clear aligners in India as well as globally?

Increased awareness around dental conditions such as malocclusion, misalignment etc accompanied by the growing demand for dental aesthetics has led to a significant surge in demand for clear aligners both in India as well as globally. As per recent industry estimates, by 2030, the clear aligner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% and is expected to become a thirty-billion-dollar industry globally. The APAC region will play a pivotal role in the growth of this industry as India and China are poised to be the leaders within the industry owing to the growing population, hike in disposable income, increased social media influence, increased awareness around the ever-increasing problem of malocclusion especially amongst the Gen X.