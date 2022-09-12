Motorola smartphone to get massive discounts for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

Flipkart has finally announced their new Big Billion Day Sale for this season and there have been a lot of new leaks and confirmations which say for this Big Billion Day Sale we will get to see Flipkart coming up with new launches as well as coming up with more new discounts for the sale day.

Adding more details to this, recently Motorola India’s top-selling smartphone is expected to get a new discount for the sale which is eye-catching for the users.

If you are also among the users who are looking up for a new smartphone upgrade for this year, then you can have a look at the offers and discounts offered by Motorola India.

Motorola phone on discounts for Big Billion Day Sale

As of now, it’s been said clearly that Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale will be featuring the selling of Motorola phones at a discounted pricing which will also include the smartphone which has been selling on top charts for Motorola. One of the main examples for best selling smartphones for Motorola is their “Edge Series smartphones”

Edge series smartphone is said to come up with a feature-rich specification onboard with a lot of the latest competing features on the camera side, processor side as well as on the charging and display side too.

So, if you are looking for a great upgrade for this year then you grab this offer to get in hands with the new Motorola smartphones.

However, Edge smartphones by Motorola lies in the flagship category coming with flagship level specification including the Snapdragon 800 series chipset, a flagship rich camera system, and also a curved front display too.

However, the discount will not be only limited to the flagship Motorola smartphone, but in fact, we will also get to see Motorola budget phones being sold for discounted pricing too. So, all the users who are looking either for a budget premium phone or a flagship level smartphone can have their eyes on these new Motorola phones.

Also, above this discount, you will be able to add extra bank discounts over the discounted pricing of the smartphone. However, Flipkart is yet to confirm the discounted piercing for all the Motorola smartphones for the sale. We will be updating you with more details as things get confirmed later.

For the people who aren’t aware! Amazon will also be hosting their new Amazon Great India Festival Sale alongside to Big Billion Day Sale where we will get to see a different set of new offers and launches via Amazon too.