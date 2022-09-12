Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a 200MP camera sensor on the rear side

There have been a lot of new leaks and rumors floating around about the upcoming new Samsung flagship called the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.

However, there have been a lot of new rumors and leaks floating around about this upcoming new Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone which says that this phone will be coming with a bigger upgrade on the camera aside from where it’s been said to come up with a newly developed 200MP camera sensor onboard.

This new leak says that this ultra-premium smartphone will be boasting a lot of new features on the camera side where we will get to see this smartphone not coming up with HP1 as well as HP3 versions which were recently launched by Samsung officially. To know more about this smartphone, here is everything we have got for you:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a 200MP rear camera sensor

There have been a lot of new reports claiming around about the limitations faced by the smartphone makers who are embedding the new 200MP camera sensor. However, these bigger camera sensors will be coming up in the smartphones faced a lot of limitations issues with these sensors not being able to support focus when the smartphone is brought near to the subject.

However, these big sensors use so-called “Pixel Binning” technology where the image pixels are been binned by the smartphone processor to create a final bigger pixel image for the user. One of the main advantages of using such a bigger sensor is the attention to detail achieved when the final image has been processed.

To give you an idea about this! Previously launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra came with a flagship level 108MP camera sensor where the smartphone is said to take 12MP images by default and then these 12MP images are combined together to make a 108MP picture output.

This similar technology has also been adopted by Apple for their new iPhone models which include a 48MP camera sensor where again it’s been said this smartphone will be taking shots from a 12MP sensor too.

The leaks about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra coming up with a new 200MP sensor were first leaked by a 200MP sensor which will be a 1/1.3 inch sensor that will be having 0.6μm sized pixels. He has confirmed the leaks through his tweet.

Adding more details to this, it’s been also speculated that this new Samsung smartphone will be featuring a faster new processor with improved charging and a lot more. We will be updating you with more details.