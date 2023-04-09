Motorola Unveils Upgraded Moto G Power 5G for 2023

The latest model in the Moto G family continues Motorola’s tradition of producing some of the most cheap smartphones available. A mid-range gadget that provides excellent value is the Moto G Power 5G. The new MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, which gives the phone 5G connection, is the most important change. This is a significant move because the Moto G Power series has never offered 5G before. Along with this, the phone has the choice of additional RAM up to 6GB and expandable storage of 128 or 256GB.

New MediaTek Dimensity 930 Chipset and 6.5-inch FHD+ Panel with 120Hz Refresh Rate

The 6.5-inch FHD+ display on the front of the phone, which replaces the HD+ panel on the previous Moto G Power, has a 20:9 aspect ratio. (2022). The refresh rate has also been raised from 80Hz to 120Hz, which is a substantial improvement over the previous iteration and puts it on level with some of the top low-cost Android phones now on the market.

The 50MP main camera, together with a macro camera and depth sensor, can be found on the phone’s back. Unfortunately, the phone’s video recording skills are limited by the MediaTek processor, which only enables FHD video capture at 60 frames per second and not 4K.

The Moto G Power 5G comes pre-installed with Android 13 and has a special Family Space function that lets parents restrict which applications and how much time their kids may spend using screens.

The 5000mAh battery in this gadget has an excellent battery life, promising almost two days of use on a single charge. Although it might not be the quickest, the 15W charging is an improvement above the 10W charging that Motorola often offers on its mid-range and entry-level phones. Motorola only offers a 10W charger with the device, therefore customers might wish to buy a quicker charger.

The Moto G Power 5G also has Bluetooth 5.3, dual speakers, a 16MP front camera, and a fingerprint sensor, among other noteworthy features. NFC and a water-resistant IP certification are sadly absent from the phone. However, it boasts a “water-repellent design” that offers some water resistance.

Moto G Power 5G – What’s the pricing?

The Moto G Power 5G is an excellent mid-range handset with an economical $299 price tag. Beginning on April 13, the phone will be offered in the US; Canada will follow “in the coming months.” The Moto G Power 5G will undoubtedly be a strong competitor in the mid-range phone market thanks to its great specs and low price.