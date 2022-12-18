Motorola’s Moto X40 is a all rounder flagship for a great price

It’s the time of year when many flagship phones are released, and to add to the excitement, it’s been reported that Lenovo’s subsidiary, Motorola, has released the new flagship phones for this year.

This next flagship phone will be an upgraded version of the current X series family. If you’re wondering which smartphone’s upgraded version Motorola will release, you should know that the Chinese manufacturer has announced the X40 lineup, which is an updated version of its previously existing X30 series.

If you are someone who loves flagship phones or maybe if you are looking for a new flagship phone which can make a great fit within your pockets, we mean the right budget, then we would advise you to have a look at this new Motorola phone, the Moto X40.

Moto X40 Flagship – What does it feature?

Before we make a move to the flagship specification side of the smartphone, you should know what the exact tagline has been given to the phone.

As per the company, it’s been said that this smartphone is actually a flagship phone with all the flagship features and also it is among the cheapest 5G flagship phone you can get.

Let’s now jump to the specification side of the smartphone! So what does it feature? Here, the Chinese maker has added a great powerful chipset from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and then on the display side, you will get a faster refresh rate screen which will be supporting up to 165Hz.

If you are thinking about the screen size of the phone, here you will get to see this phone’s display is spread across 6.7 inches which will be supporting a peak resolution of up to 1080×2400 pixels.

As an add-on feature, this smartphone also comes with the support for a 10-bit panel coupled with support for HDR10+ and DC dimming as well. On the security side, you will get to see a dedicated under-display fingerprint scanner as well.

If you are thinking about the charging side, here you will be getting a faster wired so yes, Motorola has gone with the trend when it comes to charging.

If you are thinking about the charger, then you should know that the smartphone will is boasting a faster 125W of wired charging.

However, the charging speed has been reduced to 15W compared to the 50W wireless charger which was featured in the previously launched X30 Pro smartphone.