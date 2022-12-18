Twitter blocks Mastodon links, EU questions freedom of speech

Links to some of the biggest servers that users would join, including the most well-known “social” channel, have been suspended by Twitter.

Mastodon is organized into servers, or groups, based on a variety of interests, such as the UK, snooker, and security.

Twitter is preventing users from including links to their Mastodon accounts in their bios since they are considered “virus” by Twitter.

The claim by Twitter that Mastodon contains malware or dangerous software that can affect your device, is completely unsupported by any evidence.

Hundreds of thousands of new users joined Mastodon in November as some Twitter users looked for substitutes, according to the social media network.

The most popular mastodon.social server and more than 10 others, including a server for journalists and one for UK residents are not accessible to the BBC. There are way around though not all links to Mastodon have been disabled.

Because it is not a clickable link, Zoe Kleinman, the BBC’s technology editor was able to tweet a reference to her Mastodon account “zsk@mastodonapp.uk.”

However, she was unable to post the reference as a clickable link to her Mastodon profile afterward. Neither the number nor the explanation behind the blocking by Twitter of the Mastodon server is disclosed to the public.

Those who attempted of posting links to restricted servers saw an error message that said, “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

Twitter has taken action against its competitor’s main account along with limiting specific links to Mastodon.

On Thursday, a number of well-known journalists who have been covering Twitter CEO Elon Musk were also unexpectedly blocked, along with the Twitter account @joinmastodon, which promoted the website and its capabilities.

Due to this, the EU has warned of sanctions against Mr. Musk and stated that commissioner Vera Jourova with the EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect for media freedom.

“Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,” she tweeted.

The live sharing of GPS location was the reason for the journalists’ ban, a Twitter spokesperson said technology website The Verge.

After threatening to sue the owner of a Twitter account that tracked his private jet, Mr. Musk did as he was told. Additionally, this account has been suspended.

Mastodon’s suspension hasn’t been explained, but there is a similarity in timing: a few hours prior, @joinmastodon published a link identifying the user who is tracking Elon Musk’s jet on a competing social media platform.

Will Moy, chief executive at fact-checking charity Full Fact, said he knew of “no reason” for there to be “a general block on Mastodon”.

“It is concerning that a vitally important social media company like Twitter appears to be making erratic and unaccountable decisions that affect what we can all see and share online,” he said.

“If we’re serious about defending our democracy and recognizing the powerful influence that social media can have in shaping our democratic debate, we have to be serious about holding that power to account.”