MSI CreatorPro Z and M Series Laptops launches officially

MSI has released a slew of new creator-focused laptops with the newest RTX GPUs and the latest 12th-Gen Intel CPUs, after the upgrade of its gaming laptops with Intel’s latest 12th-Gen processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs earlier this year.

There are two new models in the CreatorPro Z-series and three in the CreatorPro M-series. Let’s take a deeper look at the important specifications and features.

MSI CreatorPro Series Laptops Launched Online

MSI CreatorPro Z Series

Beginning with the CreatorPro Z series, there are two models: the CreatorPro Z17 and the CreatorPro Z16P. While both laptops have comparable specifications, there are a few important distinctions between them.

To begin, the CreatorPro Z17 has a 17-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 16:10 aspect ratio, as the name says. It has a touch screen and is compatible with the MSI Pen. The CreatorPro Z16P, on the other hand, has a 16-inch display but the same functions.

Both variants are powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and either a 16GB Nvidia RTX A5500 GPU or a 12GB RTX A3000 GPU. In terms of memory, there are two slots for internal storage with a capacity of up to 64GB and DDR5-4800 RAM.

According to MSI, the gadgets may outperform their predecessors by up to 45 percent. They are powered by a 4-cell 90Whr battery, which can be charged using the provided 240W adaptor.

Both laptops have a Thunderbolt 4 connector with PD charging, a USB-C Gen 2 port, a USB-A port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack as I/O interfaces. The Z17, on the other hand, has an extra HDMI connector that can accommodate an external 8K 60Hz display or a 4K 120Hz monitor.

Aside from these features, the CreatorPro Z17 and Z16P include RGB keyboards with per-key RGB support, a quad-speaker configuration, a camera, and a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support. Furthermore, for improved wireless connectivity, the laptops feature the newest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The laptops are available in Lunar Gray and run Windows 11 Home or Pro out of the box.

MSI CreatorPro M Series

There are three CreatorPro M series models: the CreatorPro M17, the CreatorPro M16, and the CreatorPro M15, which have 17.3-inch, 16-inch, and 15.6-inch displays, respectively. The M17 model supports a 144Hz refresh rate, however, the M16 does not. The M17 and M16, on the other hand, have QHD+ screens with a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The M15, on the other hand, has an FHD display as standard, with a 144Hz option available.

Both the CreatorPro M17 and M16 may be equipped with an Intel 12th-Gen Core i7-12700H CPU and up to 12GB of Nvidia RTX A3001 GPU.

The CreatorPro M15 is equipped with an Intel 12th-Gen Core i7-11800H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX A1000 GPU. All three laptops feature DDR4-3200 RAM and have up to 64GB of internal storage.

The M17 and M16 are powered by a 53.5Whr battery (240W adaptor), whereas the M15 is powered by a 51Whr battery (120W adaptor).

On the M17 and M16, there is a USB-C port, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a USB-A 2.0 port, an HDMI connector with compatibility for 4K 60Hz monitors, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The M15 has a USB-C connector, three USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition, the CreatorPro M notebooks have a white-backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, and twin audio speakers. The M17, unlike the CreatorPro M16 and M15, has a fingerprint sensor. All variants come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home or Pro.

Pricing for MSI Creator Pro Z and M Series laptops

MSI has not released the pricing or availability of the new CreatorPro series laptops as of the time of writing. However, we can anticipate the firm to provide additional information regarding the worldwide costs and availability of its new CreatorPro laptops in the near future.

