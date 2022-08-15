Mukesh Ambani in danger? Another death threat against industrialist

According to various media reports, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, on Monday received threat calls through phone numbers of the hospital managed by Reliance Foundation.

Mumbai police on Monday said that the Harskisandas Hospital, run by Reliance Foundation, filed a complaint with law and order authorities alleging they received three threat calls against Mukesh Ambani.

The Mumbai Police sprung into action and began an investigation on the matter by tracing the number which dialled the hospital multiple times.

Following the probe, a person named Vishnu Bhowmik was arrested from South Mumbai, and he is undergoing interrogation now.

Reports suggest that Vishnu Bhowmik, who is a 56-year-old jeweller from Mumbai, used a false identity with the name of ‘Afzal’ to make threat calls 8 times in the morning. Vishnu Bhowmik has been arrested under section 506(2) for criminal intimidation and issuing threats.

This is not the first time Mukesh Ambani has faced threats.

Just last year, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, ‘Antilia’ came under direct threat when a Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks was found outside the residence. The car also contained a note in which the perpetrators warned Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani of targetted attacks and violence.

The case which made national headlines and serious political firestorm within Maharashtra was initially probed by Sachin Vaze, who was at that time heading the crime intelligence unit of the Mumbai police.

The death of a businessman named Mansukh Hiren raised the heat of the case, as Scorpio was owned by this businessman based in Thane.

National Investigation Agency of India took over the probe when Sachin Vaze started facing allegations of being a conspirator in the entire bomb threat.

Sachin Vaze was later arrested on the charges of placing Scorpio near Antilia. Following the arrest, police commissioner Param Bir Singh resigned from the post.

Various news agencies reported later that Sachin Vaze was working on behalf of the then-home minister Anil Deshmukh. Anil Deshmukh had allegedly ordered Sachin Vaze to collect 13 million dollars per month from business people in Mumbai.