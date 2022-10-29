Musk claims he had no involvement in reintroducing Kanye West to Twitter.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, tweeted on Friday to emphasise that he had no involvement in restoring American musician Kanye West’s barred account, which had been suspended by the microblogging site earlier this month for expressing anti-Semitic sentiments.

The billionaire stated in a tweet that Twitter had restored the rapper’s account prior to the completion of the platform’s $44 billion buyout on Thursday. “They did not consult with or inform me,” Musk tweeted.

Ye, who has over 30 million Twitter followers, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly terminating big corporate alliances and launching social media outbursts against other celebrities.

Musk wrote “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” on Oct. 8 after Ye posted on the network for the first time in two years after his Instagram account was suspended for anti-Semitic tweets. Twitter later suspended his account and deleted one of his tweets.