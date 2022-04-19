Musk says he doesn’t own a home, crashes at his friends’ places

In latest developments, billionaire CEO Elon Musk specified that he does not exactly own a home for himself. The world’s richest man is currently a trending topic on the internet. Not only is he the chief executive of Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink, he is also attempting to acquire Twitter presently in a hostile-looking takeover. In an interview with of head of conference organisers TED, Chris Anderson, Musk said that he stays at places of his friends as he does not have a place of his own. He went on to say that when he travels to the San Francisco Bay Area, he mostly ‘rotates’ through spare bedrooms of his friends. Bay Area is where most of the engineering of his EV company, Tesla Inc takes place.

The Tesla CEO currently has a net worth estimated to be around $265 billion, as specified by Forbes. Musk made the remark while responding to one of Anderson’s comments. He had said that many are unhappy with the entire concept of billionaires, owing to disparities in wealth globally.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” Elon Musk said.

This was the initial confirmation from Musk about him not having a permanent home, inspite of being the richest person in the world. He went on to say how it would be extremely “problematic” if he were spending huge amounts of dollars in “personal consumption,” which is not the case. Moreover, he said he does not own a yacht or spend any money on taking elaborate vacations.

Clearly, he considered his personal consumptions to not be very ‘high.’ However, he pointed how the use of his plane is an exception to this aspect of his life. Musk remarked how the use of his plane is essential, as if he doesn’t use it, he will “have less hours to work.”

Evidently, some of the friends of the billionaire CEO have also pointed out his thrifty ways over the time. His former partner, Canadian singer, Grimes stated how Musk at time lived “below the poverty line.” He apparently refused to purchase a mattress even after discovering a hole on her side it.

Moreover, the Tesla CEO tweeted on May 2020 that he intended to sell all of his possessions, and that would have his own home. A report from August 2021 stated that Musk was apparently staying at a $50,000 home rented from his company SpaceX.