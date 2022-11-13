Musk to virtually be a part of G20 summit in Indonesia, CNBC Indonesia reports

An official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday that

Elon Musk will be a part of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person.

Arsjad Rasyid, head of the chamber said, “He is unable to attend because … there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there,” adding the Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. CEO would join virtually.

Although, the Indonesian administration, officials and the organizers of the summit did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the matter.

Musk is yet to speak at a business event that is concerned with the summit of the Group of 20 big economies. Global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit in person, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to connect virtually.

After acquiring the social media platform Twitter last month, CEO and investor Elon Musk has been engaged in a string of strategy and policy changes that have pushed the future of the company into chaos and uncertainty.

More about G 20 summit 2022

The 2022 G20 Bali summit is the upcoming seventeenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20), which is scheduled to take place in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on 15–16 November 2022.