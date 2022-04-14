Ethereum merge might be delayed says a project developer

Ethereum is a proof of work cryptocurrency, but it is soon going to move to a proof of stake consensus. The Ethereum 2.0 version will be much more scalable and environmental friendly than the POW version. However, the Ethereum merge might be delayed, said a developer from the project. He also advised people not to invest in any more mining equipment.

Ethereum merge might be delayed

On Twitter, the Ethereum developer, Tim Beiko, was asked what about the ETH miners that are securing the network when we move to POS. To this, he replied that it would be highly recommended not to invest in any more mining equipment as we go ahead. He was also asked if the transition was planned for June and how much time miners have. Tim said that it wouldn’t be June but a few months after that. The development of the POW model is almost done as he said that they are in the final chapter of it.

A big issue for miners

While the proof of stake mechanism is great for the network and for investors, miners will be having a tough time. ETH hash rate recently hit a new ATH, which shows that more mining devices are being engaged in the network. So, ultimately when the merge happens and ETH moves away from the POW network, these miners will be left out to dry unless they have planned to mine some other network or resell their equipment.

A few months back even, I was planning to build an ETH mining rig by acquiring a personal loan. However, I am glad I didn’t do it. Even back then, the only concerns were the ETH transition and the lack of clarity from the Indian government.

ETH POS

If you want to benefit from the Ethereum proof of stake model, instead of becoming a miner, you have to be a validator. The minimum requirement for the same is 32 ETH, and the higher you stake on the network, the more rewards you will generate. However, this is a capital-intensive model, and not everyone can get started with the same.

