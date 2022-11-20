Musk’s Twitter is examined by Apple and Google app approval teams

Yoel Roth, who left his position as head of trust and safety at Twitter, expressed his thoughts about the firm. He reported Twitter is currently under close review by both the Apple and Google app stores. This is because of Elon Musk’s impulsive modifications and tweet-length declarations concerning platform regulations.

In an article amid the #RIPTwitter trending on social media. Roth said, “Twitter will have to balance its new owner’s goals against the practical realities of life on Apple and Google’s internet, no easy task for the employees who have chosen to remain.”

“And as I departed the company, the calls from the app review teams had already begun,” Roth wrote late on Friday.

Despite claims from the central platform that it has decreased hate behavior. The number of racist slurs has surged on Twitter since Musk purchased it.

Roth stated that by naming himself “Chief Twit,” Musk made it apparent that he would ultimately make all decisions.

He emphasized by saying, “It was for this reason that I ultimately chose to leave the company: A Twitter whose policies are defined by unilateral edict has little need for a trust and safety function dedicated to its principled development.”

This week, thousands of workers quit after Musk made them sign a document promising to perform “extremely hardcore” tasks.

According to Roth, “the moderating influences of advertisers, regulators, and — most critically of all — app stores may be welcome for those of us hoping to avoid an escalation in the volume of dangerous speech online.”

After a wave of staff departures, according to Elon Musk, the new Twitter policy is freedom of speech but not freedom of reach. Musk is the new CEO of the firm.

Following his demand that they devote themselves to “hardcore” labor, hundreds of Twitter staff quit. Within a week of Musk’s acquisition, the company’s personnel had already been reduced by half.

Hateful tweets will be “deboosted and demonetized,” Musk stated in his most recent policy update for his new acquisition.

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you seek it out, which is no different from the rest of the Internet,” he tweeted.

Amid the massive layoffs, job losses, enormous resignation,s and concerns about Twitter’s ability to carry on, as usual. Elon Musk claimed that service usage reached “another all-time high.”