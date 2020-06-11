Myelin Foundry secured funding from Infosys co-founder

Myelin Foundry, a deep technology AI startup, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Infosys co-founder and former Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan family office – Pratithi.

The startup has secured $1 million in a seed funding round in the month of September 2019, led by the Endiya Partners.

The startup will now be going to use the latest round of funding to increase its reach in the OTT market in India and internationally.

On the investment into Myelin, Gopalakrishnan said, “Myelin is at the leading edge of AI/ML-based solutions. They are creating solutions that will change industries, and Pratithi is happy to support the executive leadership of Myelin on this journey.”

On the funding, Gopichand said, “We are thrilled to have Kris join us in the exciting journey of developing global first products from India. Kris has been an innovation evangelist and a startup supporter personally as well as through CII. We look forward to Kris’s guidance as we deploy solutions at the intersection of AI and complex unstructured data for edge devices.”

