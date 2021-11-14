Nandita Sinha appointed as new CEO of online fashion retailer Myntra

Myntra, the fashion e-commerce company owned by Walmart has announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha as CEO. Nandita will join Myntra from group company Flipkart, where she currently supervises the overall marketing charter as vice president, Customer Growth and Marketing.

She will report to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and her appointment will take effect from January 1, 2022. Sinha will fill the shoes of Amar Nagaram, who stepped down as CEO of Myntra last month after nearly three years at the helm. Nagaram decided to depart from Flipkart Group to spend some time building his own venture.

Sinha has ample experience leading corporations and driving tech-driven growth and innovation as an experienced leader in the consumer e-commerce space. She has worked in a variety of roles and divisions at Flipkart during her nearly 8-year profession, including beauty and personal care, books and general merchandise, home and furniture, and has formulated a robust organization, nurturing several future leaders with her remarkable people skills.

She joined Flipkart in August 2013 after working for Britannia Industries Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. She was the co-founder of MyBabyCart.com, an e-commerce platform, where she was responsible for maximizing revenue and customer growth before joining Flipkart. Nandita retains a one-of-a-kind blend of deep customer and category experience, strong business insight, technological thinking, and team leadership.

“Myntra is integral to the group as an organization that leads the charter on fashion, beauty and lifestyle, solving the dynamic needs of the modern fashion-conscious consumer. As the forerunner of several innovations and unique consumer experiences, our aspirations continue to grow for Myntra as a separate company,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group. “I am certain that with her strong background in driving businesses and an acute focus on customer-centricity, Nandita (Sinha) will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Myntra’s evolution as its CEO.”

Nandita Sinha, speaking on her new role, stated that as a prominent player in the industry, Myntra has served a key element in transforming how customers shop for beauty and fashion, contributing to an outstanding customer experience. Adding further she said, “I am very excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity of driving Myntra’s vision of democratizing fashion further while working with a very talented team at Myntra.” Nandita earned an MBA degree in Marketing & Strategy from FMS Delhi and a BTech from IIT BHU.

Sinha’s appointment as CEO at Myntra comes at a time when the online fashion retailer is facing increasing competition from Reliance Industries owned fashion platform Ajio, which is grabbing market share and threatening Myntra’s leadership.