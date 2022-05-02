MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell re-banned from Twitter 3 hours after returning to the platform

On Sunday, May 1, MyPillow Chief ExecutiveMike Lindell was again banned from Twitter. This just after a few hours after he made his return on the platform post his initial ban in January 2021. A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Lindell was banned for spreading misinformation regarding the 2020 election.

After his ban, he made a new account on the platform on Sunday platform. He posted a tweet on the account letting everyone know he was ‘back on Twitter.’ Lindell went on to specify how his only account on the social media platform was ‘@MikeJLindell’ . He urged them to ‘please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD in the tweet. This post on the platform also included a video from the MyPillow CEO confirming the account was indeed his.

“All those other ones are fake accounts and they’ve been using my name out there, so we started this account,” he said. “Please share with everybody you know, let everybody you know, so we can get the word out at Twitter in case they do take it down. Thanks a lot for helping out.”

However, his account was suspended just three hours after he tweeted about his comeback. A spokesperson from the platform specified that the permanent suspension of the account was due to the violation of Twitter’s regulations on ban evasion. The social media platform’s policy on Twitter prohibit any user from trying to evade a previous ban, which includes creating a new account.

Initially, Lindell was banned from the platform for violating its rules on misinformation, and policy on civic-integrity. This policy prohibits the posting of information which is false or misleading regarding how to vote or the election results. On the other hand, Lindell stated how Twitter did not specify a reason for the latest ban, instead referred to it as ‘shame.’ He stated how ‘voting machines’ need to be melted down to make them into ‘prison bars,’ referring to his efforts to have them blocked from use during US elections.

“Jack Dorsey should be first in line for prison!”

Lindell claimed that he decided to come back on Twitter as many were creating fake accounts pretending to be him, and he wanted to let the public know that none of them were his. Additionally, he said he was still on his own social media platform, ‘Frank Social.’ Moreover, his attempt to rejoin Twitter came just after the social media company announced that Elon Musk was buying the platform for $44 billion.