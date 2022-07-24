Nagpur teen wins coding contest, gets US job offer, losing it after age revelation

A teenager hailing from the Indian city of Nagpur entered a coding competition, where his victory even got him an unimaginable job opportunity with a United States firm. However, the job offer giving him an annual salary of Rs. 33 lakh was rescinded when the reality about his age came out.

Vedant Deokate, a 15 year old boy from Nagpur, Maharashtra came across this website development contest online as he was simply scrolling through social media. Surprisingly, his 2066 lines of code got him face to face to an incredible job offer. This advertising firm from New Jersey expressed their interest in recruiting Vedant in the HRD team for the assignment of work and management of their coders.

However, the company took back their job offer after gaining the knowledge that the coder is just 15 years old. Turns out, the firm selected him among approximately 1,000 applications from around the world. The American company urged him to not be disheartened, suggested to retry after the completion of his education. The stated how how they were impressed with the behaviour that the teen showcased.

The teen’s achievements:

Reportedly, he had contributed to the development of a page ‘animeeditor.com,’ offering users the choice to post videos with YouTube, along with other provisions. He stated how one could even edit their profile, gaining live followers and gaining likes. He specified how he made use of softwares such as Virtual Studio Code, along with Java and HTML. Studying at Narayana e techno, Vedant had also gained gold medal at a science exhibition with the development of a model of radar system.

His parents, Rajesh and Ashwini hold the positions of assistant professors at Nagpur’s engineering institutes. They were rather strict about Vedant’s studies, making sure to keep electronic devices out of his reach to avoid any forms of distraction. Owing to this, the teen stated how he was determined to look for online education.

Reportedly, he found and joined a tutorial class, attending around 24 class sessions on coding and its techniques such as Python, along with software development. He took part in this through his parent’s old laptop at home during the Covid0-19 pandemic, making adequate use of the rather old device. After winning the competition, and achieving the offer, his parents are now determined to purchase a new device for him, expressing their appreciation.