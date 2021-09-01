Naomi Osaka talks about investing in crypto as things get bigger

Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid female athlete in the world. And while talking about the crypto space, she said that everything is getting bigger. Fan favourite Dogecoin intrigued her interest in the crypto space, and now she plans to talk to her agent to invest in crypto. This is very bullish news as a lot of individuals look up to her. And if Naomi Osaka talks about investing in crypto, it will influence them as well.

Naomi on crypto investment

Dogecoin has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have grabbed the attention of many. The light-hearted nature of the currency with the ability to give solid returns is what makes it attractive. Naomi even said that Dogecoin caught her eye when she read about it online. The fact that she is considering an investment in Dogecoin or crypto, in general, has made her interest in the space even more valuable.

Naomi is a tennis player and makes a lot of money on the field. But the best part is she knows how to do it off the game as well. This is why the majority of her earnings are made up of deals with Nike, Barbie, Nissan, among other companies. And the reason she is considering crypto is that she wants to be smart with her money. Most of the athletes are not that into finance because of the limited time they have, and that is what she is changing. Another reason is the limited time an athlete’s career lasts.

What’s going on in the crypto market?

The market had been kind in a neutral state yesterday. While Bitcoin was not able to manage any significant gains or losses, Ethereum pumped and finally breached $3,400, which was posing serious resistance to the coin. Other altcoins like Litecoin, XRP, ADA, VET also up to 10% gains yesterday. For all this to continue, it will be important for Bitcoin to show some movement and cross the $50k price point and make support above $50,500.

