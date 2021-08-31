Mark Cuban incentivizes the use of Dogecoin for payments

Dogecoin has been one of the favourite coins of Mark Cuban. He has accepted payments with dogecoin for his NBA franchise, store and also tickets. Mark started accepting payments in the cryptocurrency back in March and has seen a steady increase in transactions as time has passed since then. In fact, to speed things up, Mark Cuban now incentivizes the use of Dogecoin for payments. The best part of all this is they are holding on to their Doge, and nothing is converted to fiat.

The incentives

In order to push people to use Dogecoin, Mark Cuban has started a new incentive program. Under this, anyone who pays with Dogecoin at this store and makes a purchase will get a $25 gift card. This offer started on 13th August and will continue till 20th September. Now that is something hardly anyone would miss. Do note that to be eligible for the gift card; the minimum purchase needs to be $150. But even after that, the discount rounds to be 15-20%.

The gift card is also eligible for ticket purchases, be it normal tickets or suites. After the purchase, the gift card will be mailed to the customer in less than a week to their registered id. It is also important to make the payment at one go as different orders adding up to $150 won’t count.

Dogecoin fans are happy

Since this will further the adoption rates of Dogecoin, the community is very happy with Mark Cuban and his incentives. He is one of the largest supporters of Doge after Elon Musk and is working for the community. To celebrate the same, the founder of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, also made a basketball purchase from the online store with Dogecoin. Very soon, we could even see a festival where everything is purchased and paid for in Dogecoin.

What are your thoughts on the new Dogecoin incentives provided by Mark Cuban? And do you think this will further the adoption rates? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also, Read: Cryptocurrencies would be worthless, says billionaire John Paulson.