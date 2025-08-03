The National Climate Assessment (NCA), a vital report detailing the growing effects of climate change across the United States, will no longer be accessible through NASA’s website—despite earlier statements from the White House suggesting otherwise.

NASA’s decision marks a notable backtrack from a July 3 announcement by the Biden administration, which had designated the space agency to host the report after the original publication site, globalchange.gov, was taken offline. The report, typically released every four to five years, is a product of extensive peer-reviewed research and outlines how a warming climate is affecting agriculture, infrastructure, ecosystems, public health, and weather patterns nationwide.

NASA has since clarified that it is not legally obligated to host the report or maintain the data, arguing that the agency’s role does not include managing public access for content previously handled by the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP). The USGCRP, which oversees the NCA, has fulfilled its statutory requirement by submitting the report to Congress, NASA noted.

Shutdown of Climate Hub Leaves Data in Limbo

The original host of the report, globalchange.gov, served for years as a central resource for the public, policymakers, and researchers to access climate assessments and related data. Its recent shutdown, however, has disrupted public availability, with no federal agency yet taking clear responsibility for restoring full access.

While some past editions of the NCA remain archived on NOAA’s website, the structure is incomplete and difficult to navigate. Without a designated home, newer and future versions of the report are in danger of being buried under bureaucracy, making it harder for citizens and local governments to utilize key climate science in decision-making.

This development has led to growing unease among scientists and environmental advocates, who view the lack of a central, public-facing platform as a step backward for climate transparency and communication. The NCA has long been a go-to reference for cities and states trying to prepare for floods, wildfires, extreme heat, and other climate-fueled disasters.

Broader Worries Over Funding and Federal Commitment

NASA’s refusal to host the report comes at a time when concerns about diminishing federal support for climate science are already mounting. The White House’s 2026 budget proposal includes a drastic 47% cut to NASA’s science division, which oversees satellite observations, earth systems monitoring, and other critical components of climate research.

Such budget cuts, if enacted, could severely hinder NASA’s ability to support climate modeling, data dissemination, and collaborative environmental initiatives. For critics, NASA’s recent stance on the NCA is indicative of a deeper shift away from prioritizing climate transparency and public outreach.

Although the proposed cuts are still subject to congressional approval, some lawmakers have already expressed discomfort with the scale of the reductions. There’s growing recognition that as the U.S. experiences more climate-driven emergencies—from intense wildfires in the West to rising sea levels along the coasts—public access to credible, science-based information is not a luxury, but a necessity.

Uncertainty Around the Next Climate Report

The next edition of the National Climate Assessment is expected to be released in 2028. But its development is already facing complications. Earlier this year, hundreds of scientists working on the project were let go under the Trump administration, casting doubt on the continuity and depth of the next report.

With no clear plan for where the report will be hosted and growing instability in the agencies that support it, the future of the NCA now hangs in uncertainty. Scientists worry that, without institutional backing and a commitment to public visibility, the credibility and utility of the report could erode over time.

The current gap in accessibility also raises concerns about misinformation. Without a trustworthy, centralized platform for climate information, the public could be more vulnerable to disinformation campaigns and political spin that obscure the real risks posed by climate change.

Advocates Call for Immediate Action

Climate researchers and advocacy groups are urging federal leaders to find a long-term solution. Suggestions include restoring globalchange.gov, creating a new interagency platform, or mandating a department like NOAA, EPA, or even NASA to host the NCA going forward. Regardless of the approach, most agree that prolonged inaccessibility is not acceptable, especially for a government-mandated report with national implications.

The loss of a clear public access point for the NCA is more than a logistical inconvenience—it’s a policy signal that could ripple across science, education, and emergency planning. With climate risks accelerating, communities need credible, centralized information more than ever.