How To Add & Manage Multiple Gmail Accounts

It has become really common for people to have multiple accounts these days. Be it Instagram, Google, Facebook Gmail and even Tinder in worst of the cases. Well, when we talk about Gmail multiple accounts the reason is pretty simple. People need to keep their personal and professional lives from meddling into each other.Let’s talk about an example here, if you are a working person you might have an email that your workspace provides you with to carry the official work and communicate with clients. Your other account could be the one you use for your personal agendas like shopping, creating accounts and what not in the age of internet.
Now that you know what it feels like to be living in two worlds, it is arguably clear that keeping up can be a little tacky. Not that it only fries your brains with remembering all the passwords, it also consumes immeasurable time in doing simple tasks, say fill password every time you log in with your different account. So here we are, like always to take away your pain. In case you didn’t already know, Managing multiple Gmail accounts on your device is pretty easy when you do it with the right steps.
Here is how you can Add & Manage Multiple Gmail Accounts in easy steps
1: Add & Manage Multiple Gmail Accounts on Android
In case you are using Gmail and all of its features , you follow the below mentioned steps to add & manage multiple gmail accounts on your Android device.
Step 8: If you wish to switch to your accounts the next time you are using multiple accounts on Gmail, all you will have to do is all you will have to do is head back to Accounts option under settings and then later tap on the option of Google and choose the account you wish to use.
2:Gmail Set Up Procedure for iOS
Step 3: When you tap on the option of add account, you will be given a list of options such as-Yahoo, Outlook.com, Google etc. Tap on the option of Google to add and manage multiple gmail accounts on your iOS device.
3. Adding Account via Gmail App
the security PIN, password or fingerprint. It really depends on the security system you are using for your device. This is how your verification gets completed.