How To Add & Manage Multiple Gmail Accounts

It has become really common for people to have multiple accounts these days. Be it Instagram, Google, Facebook Gmail and even Tinder in worst of the cases. Well, when we talk about Gmail multiple accounts the reason is pretty simple. People need to keep their personal and professional lives from meddling into each other.Let’s talk about an example here, if you are a working person you might have an email that your workspace provides you with to carry the official work and communicate with clients. Your other account could be the one you use for your personal agendas like shopping, creating accounts and what not in the age of internet.

Now that you know what it feels like to be living in two worlds, it is arguably clear that keeping up can be a little tacky. Not that it only fries your brains with remembering all the passwords, it also consumes immeasurable time in doing simple tasks, say fill password every time you log in with your different account. So here we are, like always to take away your pain. In case you didn’t already know, Managing multiple Gmail accounts on your device is pretty easy when you do it with the right steps.

Here is how you can Add & Manage Multiple Gmail Accounts in easy steps

1: Add & Manage Multiple Gmail Accounts on Android

In case you are using Gmail and all of its features , you follow the below mentioned steps to add & manage multiple gmail accounts on your Android device.

Step 1: Head straight to the Home screen of your Android device and then choose the option of Settings. Later, tap on the option of accounts.

Step 2: When you are in the accounts section, you will notice a list of accounts which you are already using on your device. If you wish to add an account, you will find the option for it as you scroll down to the bottom of your screen.

Step 3: You will be given a list of applications on your scree, next what you will have to do is tap on the option of Google.

Step 4: Later you will be required to fill some fields like the security PIN, password or fingerprint. Once you are through with it you will be allowed to proceed further.

Step 5: With the next screen that appears on your device, you will be redirected to the primary log-in page of gmail. The steps for it are pretty obvious, just fill in of what is asked from you and tap on Next to proceed further.

Step 6: Before Gmail syncs your data. you will be given a list of Terms and Conditions which you will have to accept if you wish to move ahead.

Step 7: After you click on Accept, Gmail will take all the pain to automatically sync with Android.

Step 8: If you wish to switch to your accounts the next time you are using multiple accounts on Gmail, all you will have to do is all you will have to do is head back to Accounts option under settings and then later tap on the option of Google and choose the account you wish to use.

2: Gmail Set Up Procedure for iOS

Step 1: Head straight to the Home screen of your iOS device and then choose the option of Settings. When you are in the settings, tap on the Mail option under Settings

Step 2: Under the section of Mails, click on the option of Add account.

Step 3: When you tap on the option of add account, you will be given a list of options such as-Yahoo, Outlook.com, Google etc. Tap on the option of Google to add and manage multiple gmail accounts on your iOS device.

Step 4: In the next screen you will be provided with a Gmail Sign up page.

Step 5: In the next field you will have to enter your Gmail address. When you type your Gmail, do not forget to tap on the option of Next which will appear on the bottom of your screen.

Step 6: Later, you will be required to type your password and then later tap on Next.

Step 7: Now the option of Next was pretty much your last task. After this you can easily sync the requirements you wish and for the ones that you don’t, you can simply turn their toggle off. When all is done, don’t forget to tap on save.

3. Adding Account via Gmail App

Now you could very well follow the above mentioned steps, but you can also get the same results by using another simple and easy method which will allow you to Add & manage multiple gmail accounts. You can do this in other ways by using the Gmail app. Here is how to get on with it-

Step 1: Head straight to your gmail app and launch it. When the app opens you have to tap on the option of Menu. It is generally located on the upper left corner of the screen and is represented by three horizontal lines.

Step 2: When you will tap on the option of Menu, you will then have to select the arrow which will be visible on the right side, just right next to your existing email account. When you tap on that arrow you will notice a drop down menu will appear.

Step 3: From all the options available in that drop down menu, you will have to tap on the option of “Add account”. You will notice that the add account is represented by a plus sign (+). Tap on the same and that is how you proceed further.

Step 4: In the next screen, you will see that an email set up page has appeared providing you with multiple options such as- Yahoo, Outlook, Hotmail, Google etc. From all the options that you see, tap on the option of Google.

Step 5: When you proceed further with the process, your app will ask you to enter