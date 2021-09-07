NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover has collected its first rock sample

NASA is the world’s largest space research organization that is responsible to explore the observable universe and much more. As a part of its mission to explore Mars and the Martian land, NASA had sent a Perseverance Rover to capture samples and photographs of what the planet actually looks like to eventually think about colonizing the planet and finding a life up there on the red planet.

According to recent reports, NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been confirmed to have successfully collected its first rock sample from Mars. Although, it was a second attempt after the first one failed, but the organization double-crossed its existence and after the Sun cooperated with the lighting, the space research company could finally share the first images showing the rock collected in the sample tube of the rover.

As mentioned in a report by Engadget, the rover has collected a pencil-width core of bronze-colored rock that will now be successfully sent back to Earth. As mentioned earlier, this was NASA’s second attempt to capture Martian soil as the initial test showed a sample collected but upon looking under sunlight, the space organization announced that the sample test tube was empty and no sample had been collected. Later on, as mentioned in a report by NASA, it was found that the soil was too powdery in the initial collection that nothing could be captured.

But, the second attempt was successful as NASA announces to have collected a Martian rock which will now be deployed back to Earth. As noted in a report by NASA, the team had to be extra certain this time, so they were waiting for the Sun to adjust its sunlight, so much so, that clear images could reveal if anything is captured in the Perseverance Rover and it was there. A rusty iron-colored Martian rock sample.

Now, the rover will process, seal and store the sample somewhere safe on the Martian land and repeat the process for more such samples. Then, a Martian lander will be sent from Earth to collect the collected samples and the tubes which will then be sent back to Earth for research.

Engadget notes, the Martian lander is not yet built and the design is unfinished. NASA along with the European Space Agency is planning to launch the Mars Lander by 2026 with expected arrival by 2028 and finally, the collected samples will reach Earth by 2031. This is the reason by Perseverance mission is very crucial for science.

Looking forward to life on Mars, living as Martians.