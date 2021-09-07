Faulty automated hiring software killed millions of job opportunities

The United States has become a victim of a faulty automated hiring system that has silently killed millions of job opportunities. Yes, you read that right! Millions of viable job candidates got their applications rejected by a broken hiring system in the United States.

According to recent reports, the mentioned software is used by employers to filter out job applications for them to review the best ones, but due to some technical mishappening, the system has been found to reject millions of viable applicants, as mentioned in a report by The Verge. In an era where the labor market is struggling for jobs, this faulty system is rejecting millions of them, resulting in a void in the economy.

The Study has shown that this faulty hiring software has unique algorithmic programming that filters out applications and rejects them on several contributing factors. This hiring software is widely used in the United States, about 75 percent of employers use this system, rising up to 99 percent of Fortune 500 companies, according to The Verge. The COVID-19 pandemic has also been found to give a boost to this hiring software to filter out digital job applications. You can see where I am going with this! The faulty hiring system has mistakenly caused a lot of trouble in the market and it needs immediate fixing.

As mentioned in a report by The Verge, the hiring software use multiple factors in order to determine which applications to approve and which ones to reject. In this case, it is being speculated that over simplicity of this decision-making factor has caused an error in the system. Job applications cannot be simply categorized as “Good” or “Bad”!

Some hiring softwares are set to automatically reject applications with a gap of six months in their application without even knowing the reason behind that gap. The man could be injured, the female could be pregnant, any XYZ reason can be validated for the said gap but without any know-how, the automated hiring system will reject the job application. This is not fair!

Machines and software are meant to make life easier but it is not the case here. Skills matter and personality matters when an employer has to take an interview of a job candidate. The hiring system in the United States has completely lost this concept of hiring and has switched to automated hiring with fixed attributes.

This disaster done by the faulty hiring system is a reminder of how people should not forget the importance of personal touch and reduce their increasing dependency on machines.