National Sex Toy Day: Top Deals on Suction Toys and Vibrators

It’s the Holiday season and the season for shopping, from clothing to bigger electronics like Televisions, Refrigerators, and even computing gadgets like Smartphones, Gaming Laptops, and Gaming Computer components. Besides all of these, do you know that there is also a dedicated day for Sex toys, dedicated to selling some of the best self-pleasuring toys? This day is called the National Sex Toys Day.

National Sex Toy Day – Best Deals and Discounts

It’s not Black Friday or Cyber Monday; it’s National Sex Toys Day, where you can get some amazing Sex Toys for exclusive discounts. Be it from toys to vibrators and even lubes, you are covered with everything you need.

1. Lelo Sila Suction Toy

Deal Price: $118

$118 Discount: $52 off

The best discount for the National Sex Toy sale starts with a Suction toy named Lelo Sila. Lela Sila Suction Toy is an excellent self-pleasuring tool where the toy can stimulate the area around erogenous zones.

2. Lelo No Pain All Gain Bundle

Deal Price: $219

$219 Discount: $63 off

If you are looking for a bundle offer, then you are getting in hands with this new Lelo No Pain All Gain Bundle, which can be the right choice for you to go with.

The bundle, usually priced at $250+, is now available for as low as $219. The bundle includes Beads Plus, Smart Wand 2 Vibrator, and a Sona 2 Suction toy.

Explaining about the toys, the Beads Plus is a great sex toy that is more used vaginally for self-pleasure.

However, the string doesn’t look long enough, and possibly users might not feel safe using it for anal pleasure. Beads Plus can be well paired with the Sona 2 Suction toy or even the Smart Wand 2, which can be used for external stimulation alone.

In conclusion, this bundle can be a great pocket-friendly deal for you; you can use single or multiple toys for the best pleasurable time.

3. MysteryVibe Crescendo 2 Flex Vibrator

Deal Price: $195

$195 Discount: $28 off

Vibrators are among the most sold sex toys, and Lelo and MysteryVibe offer some of the best vibrators, which are not only good for pleasure but also safe to use.

The MysteryVibe Crescendo 2 Flex Vibrator is one of the best sex toys under the MysteryVibe’s company. This sex toy comes with six internal motors, and the toy can make an excellent pleasurable fit into any shape without causing you any difficulties.

This vibrator can be a great choice for both external and internal stimulation. You can use the coupon code MV10 to avail yourself of the discount before checking out.

4. MysteryVibe Poco Vibrator

Deal Price: $139

$139 Discount: $20 off

The next sex toy is again from MysteryVibe. It’s their Poco Vibrator. It’s the more petite version of the vibrator over the above-mentioned, Crescendo 2 Flex Vibrator.

Instead of six motors, here you will be getting two motors. Like its elder brother, this vibrator also makes a great fit for any shape or size. Despite having two motors, the vibrator is more than enough to give a pleasurable time.

You can also use the coupon code MV10 to get the best discounts while checking out.

5. Lovehoney Wand Vibrator

Deal Price: $37

Discount: $38 off

Lovehoney’s Wand Vibrator is among the budget-friendly vibrator packs you can buy now. All of the vibrators mentioned above costs easily more than $100. However, if you have a budget of below $100, then you can have your eyes on this LoveHoney Wand Vibrator.

If you are wondering about the quality, Lovehoney offers high-quality sex toys, so you don’t have to worry about it. Lovehoney Wand Vibrator offers a classic wand silhouette made from a crowd-pleaser design.

