Neobank Juno secured $3M in seed from Sequoia’s Surge and others

Bangalore based Juno, a cross border neobank that offers customers an FDIC Insured High Yield Checking Account, revealed that it has now secured a seed funding round of $3 million from the PolyChain Capital, Sequoia Capital, and DragonFly Capital Partners.

The round also saw the participation from some of the high net investors.

Varun Deshpande, Co-founder of Juno, said,

“With these marquee investors on board, we are now well-capitalized to launch Juno in the US and initial onboard customers with our High Yield Checking Account.”

“We are currently in the process of finalizing our partner bank and launching in private beta. Once finalized, we will be able to create checking accounts for customers with our partner bank, initiate ACH transfers, issue debit cards and start providing you with ways to save more,” added Varun.

Comments

comments