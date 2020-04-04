Uber And BigBasket Join Forces To Provide Last-Mile Services

Uber has announced it partnership with online supermarket platform, BigBasket, in an initiative aimed to provide last-mile delivery services of essential items.

As the country continues to live in a state of lockdown, the partnership hopes to bring everyday essentials to the doorsteps of those unable to hop to the local grocery store for their weekly shop. Uber announced on Thursday that as part of the program, and in partnership with BigBasket, it will be deploying a mix of its UberGo, UberXL and UberMoto to ensure delivery of essential supplies.

We are launching a last-mile delivery service in partnership with @bigbasket_com to help them deliver everyday essentials at your doorstep. Stay home and stay safe to limit the spread. Learn more here: https://t.co/UXrbQaHAm8 — Uber India (@Uber_India) April 2, 2020

Lalita Aggarwal, Last-Mile Process Head for BigBasket, commented on the program, stating, “We are very happy to partner with Uber India for this initiative, and we will be utilizing a portion of their huge fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to help with our deliveries to fulfill customer orders.” Moreover, complying with government regulations, all personnel involved in the effort will be provided with personal protection equipment (PPE).

Uber further added that no commission will be charged for the use of its assets to fulfill BigBasket’s orders. Furthermore, any monetary gains made by the drivers too will not be claimed by Uber.

Operations Director, Uber, Prabhjeet Singh added that the venture aims to both serve the community as well as enable earnings for Uber’s drivers.

Continuing to do our bit to serve the community and enable earnings for our driver partners. Deploying tech and logistics infra to keep the vital supply chains and last mile delivery running. #IndiaFightsCorona @Uber_India https://t.co/l4HIdzeMEZ — Prabhjeet Singh (@prabhjeet_s) April 2, 2020

The partnership has been launched in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida and Chandigarh.

