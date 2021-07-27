Neowise Technologies Join Forces with Kalandri Capital to Co-Create Credit Line for Young Professionals

Neowise Technologies, aspiring to be a credit-led digital banking platform co-founded by Rohit Ramachandran and Siddarth Padmanabhan, recently partnered with Kalandri Capital Pvt. Ltd, an RBI licensed NBFC. Neowise Technologies, a credit and payment startup mainly catering to young professionals (salaried, self-employed, freelancers), has built a promising product on three fundamental pillars: Paperless account opening, seamless transaction processing, and easy credit options.

Digital lending continues to witness a massive growth in India led by technology advancements, rising smartphone penetration, and proliferation of financial and transactional data has allowed fintech companies to create unique lending models. One of the fastest-growing sectors in fintech, lending is estimated to touch the $1 Tn mark in the near future. Despite this, a substantial section of the population is still left out of the credit market, simply because they don’t have enough data or no credit history.

Neowise aims to first target individuals who have recently embarked on the journey of their professional career, and people for whom access to credit is a barrier due to low OR no credit score. A good credit score is a prerequisite to be able to acquire credit, and one needs to first access credit and build a repayment history in order to obtain a credit score.

“Our aim through the alliance with Kalandri Capital is to make credit available (a credit line of up to ₹ 50,000) using proof of consistent income as the main base, as opposed to credit score, at truly affordable rates to young professionals. Besides, our young clientele can look forward to seamless & instant signup – a fully digital nowise money account that shall be set up within minutes; real-time access to credit; the shift from credit score based lending to income-based lending; interoperable instruments which can be used across all channels (ATM, POS, ECOMM) and/or to make bank transfers (UPI, IMPS, etc); along with simple and transparent pricing structure.” Said, Rohit Ramachandran, Co-Founder & CEO, Neowise Technologies.

Siddarth Padmanabhan, Co-Founder & CRO, Neowise Technologies, sheds light on the product offering said, “Using the Neowise Money Card – Rupay card, the user will be able to load funds and use the card across all channels (POS, Ecomm, ATM, etc.). Additionally, they will be provided with card control settings and other insights around transactions to augment the overall experience. And to top it all off, we shall provide all users on our platform with a credit line that can be loaded onto the Neowise card with the simple click of a button if and when they are short on funds with the repayment period spanning between 30 to 365 days.”

With the recent announcement and what is planned for the future, Akshay Shah, CEO & Director- Kalandri Capital Private Limited, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Neowise Technologies and are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration. One of our primary goals is to enable disruptive fintech like Neowise to unlock new opportunities for digital credit in India. Kalani and Neowise will continue to work in tandem to curate further innovative and cost-effective credit instruments for customers onboard on the platform.”

About Neowise Technologies:

Neowise Technologies was founded in August 2020 by Rohit Ramachandran & Siddarth Padmanabhan, a Mumbai-based fintech focussed on curating digital-first banking solutions for those in their early careers.

About Kalandri Capital Pvt. Ltd:

Kalandri Capital is a new-age digital-first lender founded in 2019. We leverage technology and innovation to deliver the ultimate borrowing experience for enterprises. As part of the larger RK Group (an e-commerce company with annual sales of over 1 billion USD), Kalandri Capital is backed by 30+ years of business acumen, integrity & financial expertise. We work with the current generation of innovation-driven companies and start-ups.