What is net worth of richest woman in India? 17.7 billion dollars

Do you know who is the richest woman in India? Everyone knows that Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are the two richest people in the country. But very few people know about Savitri Devi Jindal, who is the richest woman in India. Savitri Devi Jindal is chairperson emeritus of OP Jindal Group.

According to the latest report released by Forbes magazine, the net worth of Savitri Jindal is 17.7 billion dollars. If the numbers are correct, within two years, the net worth of Savitri Jindal tripled. In 2020, her net worth was somewhere around 4.8 billion dollars.

Savitri Devi Jindal who was born in 1950 in Tinsukia, Assam, reached the helm of the OP Jindal Group in 2005 after the death of her husband Om Prakash Jindal. Savithri told in an interview with Forbes magazine about how women in the Jindal family used to be looking after the household while men in the family took care of the businesses.

The entire story of OP Jindal Group started in 1952 when Om Prakash Jindal started a single-unit steel plant in a small city named Hisar in the State of Haryana. With the vision of making India self-sufficient and an economic superpower, OP Jindal grew his business empire, which is currently one of the largest and most successful business entities in India. As of now, OP Jindal Group is a multi-sectoral conglomerate with various successful group companies under various sons of Om Prakash Jindal.

After the tragic death of OP Jindal in a helicopter accident on March 31, 2005, Savitri Jindal took over the operations of the company. She is a mother of 4 sons who are currently looking after four major sectors inside OP Jindal Group, steel, power, mining, oil & gas.

Prithviraj Jindal is non-executive chairman of Jindal Saw Limited, while Ratan Jindal is the Chairman and Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Ltd.

One of the largest conglomerates in India, JSW Group is headed by Sajjan Jindal who is currently in the position of chairman and managing director of the group. The revenue of JSW Group is more than $22 billion.

JSW Steel Limited, which is a major component of JSW Group, is the largest private steel producer in the entire country with more than US$19 billion in revenue alone.

Another son of Savitri Jindal, Naveen Jindal is currently serving as the Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited. Jindal Steel and Power Limited were established long back ago by OP Jindal himself. Today, the New Delhi-based steel company has a turnover of more than US$7.5 billion.