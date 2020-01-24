Netcore appoints Diptarup Chakraborti as CMO

24 January 2020:

Netcore Solutions has appointed Diptarup Chakraborti as its Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

At Netcore, Diptarup Chakraborti will lead the overall marketing function. He will help build and scale the marketing teams for both Smartech (personalization and multi-channel marketing automation platform) and Pepipost (API-based email delivery platform).

Recently, Netcore announced the completion of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback for its past and existing employees. Employees were given the opportunity to encash a major portion of their stock options. A total of Rs.30 Crs was expended in the buyback plans, in which 60% of eligible employees and shareholders participated.

Kalpit Jain, Group Chief Executive Officer at Netcore, said, “Being profitable for the past 10 years, Netcore is 25% owned by its employees. While every company has to be customer-centric to thrive, there are few that are employee-centric at this scale – both in terms of ownership in the company and delivering wealth creation. We aim to continue to grow our email and marketing automation business globally by 30-40% in the years to come, thus continuing to deliver high returns to our employees.”

Speaking on the appointment, Kalpit Jain, said, “Diptarup brings with him a wealth of experience as a tech marketing leader and we couldn’t be happier to have him join our ranks. As our CMO, he will play a critical role as we look to reinforce our market dominance as a full-stack martech solution, across both domestic and international markets.”

Diptarup Chakraborti, said, “Netcore has been a pioneer in the marketing automation space. In this increasingly competitive space, I look forward to driving Netcore’s global growth strategy as we enable leading brands deliver differentiated customer experiences at scale.”

Netcore Solutions is a global Marketing Technology company that offers solutions to help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.

(Image – NetCore Solutions)