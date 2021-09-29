Netflix acquires Oxenfree developer Night School Studio

Netflix has acquired Oxenfree Developer Night School Studio, The world’s largest streaming company also announced that its upcoming game will be available on Steam in October. As Sean Krankel, co-founder of Night School, wrote in a blog entry, the acquisition is “surreal” and it was an honor for Night School to be the first developer to work with a production company on its game project.

Also to note this is not the first time these two companies are working together they were co-developing a game based on Stranger Things together. According to a report by The Verge, the game was to appear with Stranger Things together in the third season and was created to bridge the gap between seasons 2 and 3. It was never officially announced or canceled, but according to The Verge, the project evaporated after the surprise closure of the Telltale Games studio in 2018.

Over the summer, reports surfaced that Netflix would begin streaming video games on its online platform, but the company never made an official announcement. Two months later, Netflix made headlines when it announced it was expanding its service to include video games for the first time.

We’re still waiting for Netflix to break its silence on its plans for streaming video games, but everyone knows one way or another. Now that Netflix has acquired Oxenfree Developer Night School Studio it appears to have accelerated its efforts to tap the gaming market. Earlier this week Netflix confirmed that a new video game will launch on the Steam platform on October 22.

Netflix’s acquisition of Night School Studio, the developer founded by former employees of Telltale Games, which released Oxenfree, a fascinating supernatural mystery game, and the after-party barhopping comedy Journey to Hell is not surprising. In a separate announcement, The founder and creative director of Night School Studio Sean Krankel went on and said that Night School, will continue to work on Oxenfree 2 as an independent game developer while also working on future projects with Netflix. Netflix subsidiary Night School Studios has confirmed that the game is in development and is currently in progress.

Netflix announced in July that it was making a significant move into video games. Netflix CEO said during the company’s learning call with the investors that game developers like Netflix’s idea of monetization as the company is not focused on ads or in-game purchases. The acquisition feels like a natural step in the expansion of Netflix into the gaming space, as the company aims to find new ways for people to experience the streaming platform.

Netflix has provided an unprecedented stage for film, television, and game makers to provide excellent entertainment to millions of people. We can expect to see more game-based series and shows come in when Netflix launches partnerships with game developers.

