Rolls-Royce unveils Spectre EV by 2023, electrification plan by 2030

Rolls-Royce being in the luxury automobiles industry for more than ten decades, the company is going to shift towards electric cars by 2030. Also, by 2023, their EV Spectre will be launched. Interestingly, this is not the first time the company has unveiled an EV. Back in 2011, Rolls Royce unveiled 102EX with an EV concept. Though the model was forgotten, it is still known that the company is looking forward to electrification.

Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday that they plan to scrap the future combustion engine vehicles and move on to electric vehicles. In competition with Ferrari and Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce actually announces its electrification plans late than its competitors. However, it is the only company that came up with a definite plan to scrap all its combustion engine models.

Having explored the electric vehicle segment back in 2011, the company is more prepared in the present scenario. Starting with its first model in 2023, the scraping of old combustion engine models will start. Their strategic game plan is till 2030, by removing combustion engine models. Their first EV Spectre has a stereotypical design. It has a boxy but luxurious exterior, aerodynamically inspired wheels, and the usual Rolls Royce chassis.

Know the Spectre

Furthermore, the Spectre will be having an “Architecture of Luxury” platform. It has been held for the Phantom, Cullina, and Ghost vehicles. The platform was specially built for the notorious models of the company.

As mentioned by Car and Driver, the company CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos that the polls Royce name will be there for their electric models. But they will have to provide comparable power and performance to the V-12 models. In this short time, it might be challenging to do so.