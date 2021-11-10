Apple owners will be relieved to hear that the streaming beast, Netflix has revealed that its mobile games will be available for IOS users around a week after they are available for Android users. This fantastic new development will allow iOS users to play Netflix games in addition to viewing their favourite episodes and movies on the app. The games, however, will only be available to adult users, and children’s profiles will not be allowed to play them. On Tuesday, Apple product customers were able to play games for the first time. Users will be able to play stranger things: 1984, stranger things 3: the game from extra XP, shooting hoops and teeter up from frosty pop, Card Blast from Amuzo, and rock games starting on Wednesday.

For Android users, obtaining games isn’t difficult; all they have to do is download the necessary games from the Google Play store, which can then be played on the Netflix app under the games menu.

However, iPhone users will need to download the games from their App Store, and then, much like Android users, they will be able to play them on the app under the games menu.

Netflix’s interest in the rapidly developing gaming industry is not unexpected; in its July quarterly reports, the company revealed ambitions to begin delivering games. To kick off the initiative, the Los Gatos, California-based business appointed Mike Verdu as vice president of its game development department early this year. Mike Verdu is a former Facebook executive that coordinated the development of AR and VR content with developers.

He’s also collaborated with firms like Electronic Arts and Zynga. Netflix first tested five early mobile games in certain European regions after acquiring video game company Night School Studio in September. For a long time, the video streaming platform has collaborated with small gaming firms, including BonusXP.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, which costs $10 on Nintendo Switch and PC, is free for iOS users in addition to the five games published. These games are included in all Netflix subscriptions, regardless of tier. The Mobile plan costs Rs 199, while the Basic plan costs Rs 499, the Standard plan costs Rs 649, and the Premium plan costs Rs 799. Because all of the games are available on both Android and iOS, no one will miss out on what Netflix considers to be its most significant foray into the gaming business.