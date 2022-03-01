Netflix refuses to carry Russian state channels

Netflix took the decision of not carrying Russia propaganda channels that are free-to-air. These channels generally require Netflix Inc. to host under the Russian law. A spokesperson informed reporters concerned that with the current situation, the company does not plan to add these particular channels to their OTT platform.

Last December, Netflix had become an addition to the register for audiovisual services by the Russian regulator, Roskomnadzor. This was done as the SVOD had crossed the number of more than 100,00 subscribers. As a result, Netflix is required to follow the part of the Vitrina TV law. The OTT platform is theoretically required to distribute 20 of these “must-carry” free-to-air Russian Television channels of news, entertainment and sports arenas.The channels under these categories are Channel One and NTV. Along with it, ‘Spa’ which is operated by the Russian Orthodox Church and, Channel one is understood to be in alignment with the Kremlin and is expected to broadcast propaganda from Putin’s side.

“Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” a Netflix spokesperson told a news source.

Despite all the speculation that the law is expected to be in force by the beginning of March, the law is still not fully put into implementation. Various news sources have attempted to reach out to Netflix to get to know more of the information. People are curious about what the OTT platform will do incase this becomes law.

The regulation currently applies to all audiovisual services above a particular size available in the Russian state. However, Netflix is the only international player existing on the register as of now. In addition, HBO Max is showcasing the content on their platform through ‘Amediateka,’ a local player. Other platforms like Apple TV Plus are still yet to be added to it.

At this point, Netflix is continuing to offer its services to viewers in Russia, but keeping a close eye on the situation. Netflix was localised in Russia about a year ago, with options of local payment methods and a Russian-language user interface.

Clearly, Netflix’s business in Russia is rather small as compared to other companies. As a result, there are no offices of their firm and no known Netflix employees posted at the moment. Last year, Netflix gave a green signal to the production of “Anna K,” a contemporary retelling of the classic novel “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy. This is set to be the first official Russian Netflix original drama series on the OTT platform.