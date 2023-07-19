Netflix Removes Lowest-Priced Ad-Free Plan in the U.K. and U.S.

Previously, the “Basic” tier of the streaming platform offered users the convenience of watching a wide range of movies and TV shows in standard definition, without any interruptions from advertisements, all at an affordable price of $9.99 (£10.99) monthly. However, recent changes suggest that users must choose between enduring advertisements to maintain their lower subscription costs or upgrading to a more expensive streaming plan.

This alteration in the platform’s pricing structure has raised concerns among subscribers who enjoyed the ad-free experience at an affordable price. With the new implementation, they may have to sit through commercials to keep their monthly expenses down. Alternatively, they can opt for a pricier plan that eliminates the advertising.

While this change may offer increased revenue for the streaming platform, it poses a potential inconvenience for customers who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience. It creates a dilemma for users who must weigh the benefits of saving money against the annoyance of advertising.

Impact on User Experience and Engagement

Introducing advertisements into the lower-priced tier may be a strategic move by the streaming platform to attract a broader audience and cater to a more comprehensive range of budgets. By providing a more affordable option with advertisements, the platform aims to capture price-sensitive viewers willing to tolerate occasional interruptions in exchange for a reduced subscription fee.

Users can no longer sign up for the ‘Basic’ plan, whether they are new users or returning customers. However, existing subscribers can continue using the program until they switch to a different plan or cancel their account.

Currently, Netflix offers the ‘Standard’ plan as the most affordable option without ads, priced at $15.49 (£10.99) per month. This plan allows for two simultaneous streams. Alternatively, users can choose the ‘Premium’ plan for $19.99 (£15.99) per month, which offers four concurrent streams and access to content in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Unfortunately, only one option is available for users looking to minimize their streaming expenses. By signing up for the ‘Standard With Ads’ plan, users can enjoy the service at a reduced cost of $6.99 (£4.99) per month. However, this plan has limited features, such as the inability to download movies and TV episodes to devices and requires users to watch advertisements while streaming. Further details regarding Netflix’s plans and pricing can be found here.

Customer Dissatisfaction with Pricing of Netflix and Ad-Supported Model

Unfortunately, it appears that Netflix had been planning this move for some time. Just last month, the company discontinued its Basic tier in Canada. It is no surprise as Netflix increasingly directs users to its ad-supported plan.

This is all part of Netflix’s strategy to generate more revenue through advertising, which seems successful. In April, during its first-quarter letter to shareholders, Netflix stated, “In Canada, which we believe is a reliable predictor for the US, our paid membership base is now larger than prior to the launch of paid sharing. Revenue growth has accelerated and is now growing faster than in the US.”

However, many individuals are unhappy with these new changes. A potential customer expressed dissatisfaction on Twitter, saying, “Not happy about Netflix phasing out their Basic plan for new/returning signups. You shouldn’t have to pay more than double the cost of the ad-supported plan to watch without ads. No ads used to be the whole point of having a subscription. They won’t be getting my business at that price point.”

It is unreasonable to expect customers to pay more than twice the cost of the ad-supported plan to watch content without advertisements. The absence of ads was the primary advantage of a subscription. At this price point, they will not be earning my business.”

